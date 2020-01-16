Prince William's Gesture of 'Congratulating' Deaf Man in British Sign Language Wins Internet

The UK Royal family has been in the news for the past few days since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision of leaving the royal life and standing away from the royal responsibilities.

Their decision to go “common” might have earned the Queen’s consent, but not too many royal fans are happy about it. Meanwhile, the older brother Prince William has won hearts online with his thoughtful gesture.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge was presenting an award to sign language expert Alex Duguid at the Buckingham Palace.

Duguid has been working for the deaf viewers for decades. He was awarded the MBE — ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire — a British honour given by the royals.

While giving him the award, Prince William took the effort to congratulate in British Sign Language.

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education ️ pic.twitter.com/7jr7xDSPPN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2020

In the clip posted by Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle, Prince Williams can be seen congratulating the Deaf Corrie star by signing “congratulations, Alex”.

Touched with William’s gesture, Duguid signed back “thank you”.

Duguid has signed for the British soaps such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for over many years. He has also worked to help people communicate with deaf people for more than thirty years.

Lister Deaf Support also tweeted about the award.

Congratulations to Alex on his #mbe for services to Deaf people. https://t.co/ybAPhsZeFB — Lister Deaf Support (@ListerDSD) January 15, 2020

Here's how people reacted.

Amazing!!! Congratulations Alex and I loved that William talked to him through sign language ❤❤❤ — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) January 14, 2020

It is so lovely that William signed to Mr Duguid, who must have been very touched by the gesture. I love Williams smile when he finished! — Pollenny © (@Pollenny1) January 14, 2020

So nice of William to take the time to learn a bit of SL. Congrats, Mr. Duguid!! The Duke of Cambridge is the best, the real deal. ❤️ — ✨SummerSparkles✨ (@summersparks56) January 14, 2020

Prince William is such a great person. He takes time to make people feel special and appreciated. His smile is genuine also. — PiggE. Lunk (@LunkPigge) January 14, 2020

William always makes a special effort like his Mother did — Maria Guitard (@fg_mis) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to Alex, what a fantastic worthwhile job. I think that sign language should be taught in schools. It would be brilliant — Barrie West (@Barrie_West) January 14, 2020

We love you William, you wonderful man. — Justified & Ancient (@StandByTheJams) January 14, 2020

It means everything to them when one can 'speak their language'. Knowing the alphabet can make a world of difference! (Some of my most wonderful moments in retail were being able to help our deaf customers. One woman hugged me before she left and told me she loved me) — Kristin (@Krimame) January 14, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.