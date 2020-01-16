Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Prince William's Gesture of 'Congratulating' Deaf Man in British Sign Language Wins Internet

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge was presenting an award to sign language expert Alex Duguid at the Buckingham Palace.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prince William's Gesture of 'Congratulating' Deaf Man in British Sign Language Wins Internet
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

The UK Royal family has been in the news for the past few days since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision of leaving the royal life and standing away from the royal responsibilities.

Their decision to go “common” might have earned the Queen’s consent, but not too many royal fans are happy about it. Meanwhile, the older brother Prince William has won hearts online with his thoughtful gesture.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge was presenting an award to sign language expert Alex Duguid at the Buckingham Palace.

Duguid has been working for the deaf viewers for decades. He was awarded the MBE — ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire — a British honour given by the royals.

While giving him the award, Prince William took the effort to congratulate in British Sign Language.

In the clip posted by Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle, Prince Williams can be seen congratulating the Deaf Corrie star by signing “congratulations, Alex”.

Touched with William’s gesture, Duguid signed back “thank you”.

Duguid has signed for the British soaps such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for over many years. He has also worked to help people communicate with deaf people for more than thirty years.

Lister Deaf Support also tweeted about the award.

Here's how people reacted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram