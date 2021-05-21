buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Prince William's 'Toned' Bicep While Getting First Vaccine Jab Has Left Internet 'Thirsting' for More
3-MIN READ

Prince William's 'Toned' Bicep While Getting First Vaccine Jab Has Left Internet 'Thirsting' for More

Prince William 's vaccinated arm | Image credit: Twitter

Prince William 's vaccinated arm | Image credit: Twitter

Prince William got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab after recovering from the virus last year and shared an image of the same on Twitter. But his arm got more attention.

Britain’s Prince William recently got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab. What impressed fans and onlookers on social media, however, was not the jab itself but the bulging bicep that the Prince nonchalantly showed off while getting the vaccine.

Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, revealed on Twitter he had received the shot earlier this week, alongside a picture of the moment he had the injection at London’s Science Museum.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

An image of the Prince getting his first vaccine jab was shared by the royal account of the ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ and immediately went viral on social media.

RELATED STORIES

While many congratulated the royal for getting the jsb, however, others could not help but notice William’s ‘toned’ arm and bicep. Many wondered if the Prince was a secret fitness enthusiast.

Meanwhile, others lauded the Prince for setting a good example for others by getting the jab despite having recovered from coronavirus.

William fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until November.

Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family have also disclosed that they have received their vaccine doses, including the 95-year-old monarch and Charles.

The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

Britain has delivered the first shot of a vaccine to almost 37 million people in one of the world’s fastest rollouts, with all those over 34 now eligible to receive a vaccination.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 21, 2021, 19:11 IST