Prince William's 'Toned' Bicep While Getting First Vaccine Jab Has Left Internet 'Thirsting' for More

Britain’s Prince William recently got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab. What impressed fans and onlookers on social media, however, was not the jab itself but the bulging bicep that the Prince nonchalantly showed off while getting the vaccine.

Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, revealed on Twitter he had received the shot earlier this week, alongside a picture of the moment he had the injection at London’s Science Museum.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

An image of the Prince getting his first vaccine jab was shared by the royal account of the ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ and immediately went viral on social media.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

While many congratulated the royal for getting the jsb, however, others could not help but notice William’s ‘toned’ arm and bicep. Many wondered if the Prince was a secret fitness enthusiast.

Proud of Prince William but can we… talk about his toned arm?🙈 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OvDvgvyECA— Isa (@isaguor) May 20, 2021

Good morning to Prince William and Prince William's vaccinated arm. pic.twitter.com/OUCqF1440v— Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) May 20, 2021

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Blessing your timeline with Prince William’s very borta bicep.😍💪🏼#WhatsTheG pic.twitter.com/TxZR4ZX1o6— g3 san diego (@g3cafe) May 20, 2021

i did not wake up today so that i could see people thirsting over prince william's bare bicep— ash (@misterIoverman) May 20, 2021

It was arm day everyday for a month for Prince William, leading up to this photo… https://t.co/OCZc0jndwA— Farah Andrews (@FarahAndrews) May 20, 2021

Great to see Prince William setting an example. But, I can’t be the only one secretly hoping his other arm looks like this 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/yC2HHqzAnm— Sangita Myska (@BBCSangita) May 20, 2021

not y’all simping over prince william have u forgotten who the arm is attached to pic.twitter.com/cLhoHYRF3k— aisha 🇵🇸 ia (@pemberey) May 20, 2021

That arm is the hottest aspect of Prince William since his younger days when he was Tiger Beat pullout poster levels of appealing. https://t.co/Nj5ISdVhGo— Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) May 20, 2021

Thinking about Prince William's arm pic.twitter.com/3PIuXjqjlL— Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) May 20, 2021

While getting the COVID vaccine, Prince William showed off a surprisingly muscular arm. He credits his arm development to repeatedly flipping his brother the bird. pic.twitter.com/1703JXeivz— Hal Anderson (@halanderson) May 21, 2021

…. What kinda long sleeve sweater rolls all the way to the shoulder…?— L Mo (@CaramelisdChili) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, others lauded the Prince for setting a good example for others by getting the jab despite having recovered from coronavirus.

Thank you Prince William.This shows the importance of getting vaccine even for ex-covid patients. Prince William contracted covid-19 last year. https://t.co/hvHv0cPHcH — Nimelesh (@HausofHilton) May 20, 2021

William fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until November.

Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family have also disclosed that they have received their vaccine doses, including the 95-year-old monarch and Charles.

The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

Britain has delivered the first shot of a vaccine to almost 37 million people in one of the world’s fastest rollouts, with all those over 34 now eligible to receive a vaccination.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here