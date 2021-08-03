Almost 40 years after the big day, it has been revealed that the shoes Princess Diana wore on the wedding day had a special message written for Prince Charles. According to a report in Town And County magazine, the bottom of Diana’s heels had a “C ‘heart’ D” painted on it- marking the initials for ‘Charles’ and ‘Diana’. But of course, since it was under the 25-foot train of the gown, it missed people’s eyes back then. Additionally, a heart-shaped appliqué had adorned the toe of the heels and the shoe was designed and embroidered with 542 sequins and 132 pearls.

While Princess Diana and Prince Charles may not have had a married life that was dreamy, their wedding day surely was. The grand celebration attracted eyeballs from across the globe and everything about this big day in the British Royal Family history found its mention in the news. Princess Diana looked nothing less than a real-life fairy in her wedding dress and it soon caught everybody’s attention. Her dress was much talked about in the press and there were numerous editorial pieces discussing the David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed ivory taffeta gown.

Clive Shelton, who had designed this shoe for Diana, once revealed to Daily Mail that the Princess was very particular about her shoe and she made it clear that she wanted to have a low heel and this special message at the bottom. Since Diana was already very tall 5’10”- she was concerned about looking taller than Charles with the high heels on. So, she asked her shoe designers to design it without a high heel.

The original plan was to make the shoe out of the same fabric as her wedding day but they realised the dress material was very fine, so, instead opted for a heavier silk satin made the sole from a soft suede; so that the bride would not slip. It took over six months for Clive and his team to come up with the final product.

