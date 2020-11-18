'Princess Diana's Isolation Touched Me': Emma Corrin on Playing the Royal Lady's Role 'The Crown'

Actor Emma Corrin says she was really touched by the isolation Princess Diana struggled with while portraying the famous character on the fourth season of The Crown. Corrin, a 24-year-old relative newcomer, has earned praise for her portrayal of Diana Spencer in the Netflix royal drama that is populated by some of the finest actors in Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies.

She admitted there was a lot of pressure and responsibility to portray the Princess of Wales on the new season of the show, which depicts her transformation from a bashful young adult to a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, the future king of England, played by Josh O'Connor.

Asked about the most tragic element about playing the character, the actor said it had to be Diana's loneliness.

I suppose the sense of isolation and loneliness that she found. It was quite acute in the episode three when she leaves her flat and embarks on what she thinks is going to be the happiest journey of her life, Corrin said.