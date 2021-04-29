Princess Diana's Wedding Dress From 1981 To Go On Public Display After 25 Years

Some people remain alive in our memories even after they are long gone. One of such people is the eternally graceful Princess Diana. Her memories are still fresh in the minds of many who revered her. Known for her fashion statements and even breaking the royal dress code to create some memorable fashion looks, Princess Diana was truly a diva. One of her most unforgettable outfits has to be her gorgeous statement taffeta wedding dress.

The stunning wedding dress was designed by British fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel. It was in 1981 that the elaborate white gown was worn by Princess Diana for her wedding to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. The beautiful wedding ensemble made headlines not only for its breathtaking beauty but also for flouting royal protocol due to its elaborate large train. The train still continues to be the longest ever in royal history.

The iconic gown in question will soon be displayed in London at Kensington Palace. This will be the first time in more than 25 years that the historic wedding ensemble will go on display. The dress was last exhibited at London’s Kensington Palace in 1995.

This summer we're welcoming you back to #KensingtonPalace in royal style ✨See the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales in our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between designer and royal client, opening 3 June

The details of the exhibition elaborate that one can see the iconic wedding dress of the late Princess Diana along with its breathtaking sequin encrusted train, which at 25 feet filled the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral, and remains the longest train in royal history.

The details add that the dress has been loaned by Princess Diana’s two sons — Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry — lucidly explaining that the dress is now among the most famous gowns in bridal history. The gown features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that had once belonged to Queen Mary, the groom’s great-grandmother.

