Husband of Japanese Princess Mako Flunks New York Bar Exam; Will Try Again Next Year

Japanese Princess Mako’s husband, Kei Komuro, has flunked his New York bar exam, says a report. The news comes days after the couple married in a brief ceremony at a registry office in Tokyo. With the nuptials, the princess lost her royal status. According to Japanese law, if female members of the royal family get married to ‘commoners’, they ought to forfeit their status. Currently, Komuro works for a New-Jersey based law firm, Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Earlier this year, he sat for the New York State Bar Association exam in an attempt to become a licensed attorney in America. Now, the results released days after his marriage state that he has failed the New York State Bar Association exam. The results were posted on October 29 on the New York State Board of Law Examiners website.

The examination board revealed that Komuro’s name is not featured in the list of 5,791 successful candidates who passed it. A total of 9,227 people appeared for the exam. According to NHK, Komuro discussed the results of the examination with Okuno Yoshihiko, head of the law firm where he used to work. Yoshihiko claimed that Komuro is not dissuaded from his legal career as a consequence of his failure. Reportedly, he plans to re-sit for the exam, in February next year. Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko and niece of reigning Emperor Naruhito. The 30-year-old quietly tied the knot with Mr Komuro after their wedding was delayed for many years following intense scrutiny. The former princess forfeited rights to a royal wedding, and refused a parting gift of 140 million yen (£890,000), entitled to her for leaving the imperial family. She met Komuro at Tokyo’s International Christian University. They were engaged for eight years before marriage. The engagement was announced in 2017. The couple are expected to move to the USA. The former princess also reportedly is trying to secure a visa so she can work there.

Since World War II, Mako is the first imperial family member to turn down the payment. She chose to do so given the criticism surrounding her marriage.

