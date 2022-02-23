Prisoner Shows off His Lavish Jail Cell on TikTok; People Aren't Happy About it

Lavish or five-star is not the word that comes to mind when we talk about prison cells. However, a man from the UK has sparked outrage by showing off his luxurious jail cell on his TikTok account, reports The Daily Star. What’s more, the prisoner, who goes by the name of HMP unknown, is someone who shares his videos on social media from inside his jail cell.

HMP posted a video online showing his cell having stylish decor, hi-tech gadgets and even a flatscreen television. It also had an air humidifier, a speaker system and a landline telephone.

Dubbing his lifestyle as “HMP living”, he said, “When ya prison cell lookin like a hotel room.”

The post, shared on TikTok, went viral within a few minutes and was viewed more than a million times within just a few days. It has more than 42,000 likes. However, his display of privilege has offended many. People are asking whether they were paying taxes so that prisoners could live such lavish lifestyles, while commoners had to slog it out for a decent living.

The prisoner has around 5,500 followers on TikTok, and he regularly updates videos on his account.

Crystal Jayne, a mother to three kids, said she had to sleep on the floor to make space for her children. Expressing outrage over the video, she said, “Think I might break the law for a comfy bed and peace.”

