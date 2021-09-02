Cricket pundits to fans, watching Ravichandra Ashwin being excluded from the Team India squad playing against England in the fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday shocked everyone alike. Reacting to the decision of Indian selectors, Shashi Tharoor wrote: “I can’t believe they left out Ashwin again, on England’s most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish — as if you want to lose!"

On the other hand, fans assembled on microblogging site Twitter to mock Virat Kohli and India’s “questionable" reasoning to have Ashwin away from the action with the series being nicely poised at 1-1.

Taking the jibe forward on the First Day of the 4th Test was none other than Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin, an ardent fan of the sport, who came up with an interesting take on the entire hullabaloo that unfolded online.

The video shared by Prithi showed the couple’s daughter “looking" for Ashwin at The Oval. Did she find her father? We suppose no.

The Internet loved the sly dig.

Meanwhile, despite a spirited half-century by skipper Virat Kohli, India have scored 111 with a loss of 5 wickets at the time of writing this story. You can catch the live action here.

