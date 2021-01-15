Prithvi Shaw Becomes Butt of Jokes after His Bizarre Throw at Stumps Stuns Rohit Sharma

"Not in playing XI but still contributing for Australia, Prithvi Shaw."

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari sitting out with injuries, India suffered another blow when Navdeep Saini walked off the field owing to a groin injury. The incident happened during his eight over, while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, that he did the damage. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

While Rohit Sharma picked the ball and completed Saini's over, Prithvi Shaw was called upon as a substitute fielder on the first day of the fourth Test against Australia being played at the Gabba.

Also Read: Image of the Series? Rohit Sharma Bowled at Gabba and Cricket Fans Have Seen Everything Now

Shaw, who was dropped from the playing XI after 0 and 4 in the opening Test, somehow managed to grab the spotlight when he attempted to return a throw at the stumps on the non-striker's end while the Aussie cricketers were completing a comfortable single.

The only problem?

Rohit Sharma was in the direct path of the Shaw throw. Sharma caught off-guard, then tried to clutch the ball and ended up stinging his fingers.

Poking fun at Shaw, desi cricket fans cracked the same joke at the expense of the youngster. Was he trying to make a place in the squad? Quipped many.

While the commentators in the box called it a "friendly fire" and had a good laugh about it.

Prithvi shaw wants to make his place in playing Xi for the England tour #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/q3N48nPIOh — Kiranreddy (@Kiran_reddy_k) January 15, 2021

Prithvi shaw trying to find a position in playing X1 pic.twitter.com/AXwjWzCYc1 — S (@CricCrazyShiva) January 15, 2021

Prithvi shaw giving his best to do comeback in Indian playing 11 #GabbaTestpic.twitter.com/0A96wU3Dtv — Circuit Expert (@Being_circuit) January 15, 2021

The way Prithvi Shaw has thrown the ball directly at Rohit's body, seems like his subscription of Mumbai Lobby is going to get cancelled anytime now. — Ricky talks cricket (@CrickeyRicky) January 15, 2021

Shaw trying to find a place in playing X1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2021

Not in playing XI but still contributing for Australia, Prithvi Shaw _/\_ pic.twitter.com/iTTLDEbwag — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 15, 2021

Prithvi Shaw needs to calm a bit. pic.twitter.com/ikJM1FCCAc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2021

Prithvi Shaw missed a throw and it hit Rohit Sharma.Le Rohit Sharma :#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/IvesIuWrQE — kemon (@SomewhereNowhe8) January 15, 2021

You drop Prithvi Shaw? He'll injure the other opener to take the slot back. — Srihari V (@tweetsrihari) January 15, 2021

Oh I see what Prithvi Shaw did there... Taking out the competition huh... https://t.co/n0qaDWptyz — The Cricketist (@KarthikNj) January 15, 2021

Oh I see what Prithvi Shaw did there... Taking out the competition huh... https://t.co/n0qaDWptyz — The Cricketist (@KarthikNj) January 15, 2021

Yes that was bad throw by Prithvi Shaw, bt Rohit too needed to move a bit from the radar... https://t.co/n01M8UBsB2 — MysticalBug (@BugMystical) January 15, 2021

Great! If you were upset that Saini is also injured, now add Rohit too. WTH is Prithvi Shaw doing with that throw??? #AUSvIND #brisbanetest. https://t.co/mvNryreQwB — Crickfan (@Crickfry) January 15, 2021

The fact that Prithvi Shaw is on as a substitute fielder for Saini tells everything about the scope of the Injuries currently the team is suffering from — Divyansh (@Divyanshvj) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Sharma has had an eventful first day on the field so far at the Gabba. First, the run-machine pulled off a stunner by diving full to his right at the second slip to send David Warner back to the hut for just 1.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss David Warner Early is Picture Perfect

Then he caught one to dismiss the dangerous-looking Steve Smith packing for 36, handing Washington Sundar his maiden Test wicket on the day of his debut.

India have made as many as four changes in their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuman Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out because of their respective injuries and have been replaced by debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.