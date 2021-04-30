Prithvi Shaw Smashing Six Fours in IPL Over is a Meme Virender Sehwag Will Truly Appreciate

Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was on a mission on Thursday when he came out to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 155 posted by KKR, Shaw began the counterattack from the get-go. Facing pacer Shivam Mavi during the first over of DC’s innings, Shaw became only the second batsman to score six fours in an over as he slammed Mavi for 24 runs. Mavi’s 25 runs – including a wide – was the third costliest first over in IPL history.

Shaw subsequently raced to his 50 in just 18 balls, the fastest this season. It was his 9th fifty in IPL. As for DC, the side captained by Rishabh Pant won the contest by 7 wickets and 21 deliveries to spare.

Shaw’s heroics (82 off 41) earned him the Player of the Match award and a sea of memes on the Internet. Many fans likened his batting to veteran Virender Sehwag’s explosive outings for Team India.

Remember "Kappe Raya" from HaLLi Meshtru movie. He is Prithvi Shaw now pic.twitter.com/jwrqapipKw— JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw waiting for Rishabh Pant in Dressing Room! pic.twitter.com/D4jSoRDjjY— Legacy Wears Mask 😷 (@Legacy_Daark) April 29, 2021

#DCvKKR #shaw #PrithviShawAfter 4 4 4 4 4 4 back to back boundaries in starting over while chasing the total. Sehwag paaji: pic.twitter.com/zX1Cp4l6hY — Donate Plasma - Awin Singh (@awintheory) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw telling gill how to bat in t20s #SuckManagementSaveKKR pic.twitter.com/N3mC15IOYA— Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw habits of hitting a four on the first ball of the Innings. #DCvKKR Meanwhile Virendar Sehwag to Prithvi Shaw: pic.twitter.com/zm88zK6cEK— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw hitting six 4s in a over of Shivam Mavi.#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/8p5CBd7Dr4— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 29, 2021

#DCvKKR Prithvi Shaw Gives me vibe of Sehwag and Gambhir Combined pic.twitter.com/KgM1mDoqsS— Umang😷 (@umangbhavsar164) April 29, 2021

#DCvKKRSehwag and Prithvi Shaw How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/ynomwT7w7A — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) April 29, 2021

Whenever Prithvi Shaw plays like this Sehwag starts trending..Aura of Sehwag is incomparable ✌ pic.twitter.com/QHOfnqVHdx— Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) April 29, 2021

Earlier, KKR were in danger of getting restricted to a below-par total. They were 109 for six in 16.2 overs. However, Russell’s innings, comprising four sixes and two fours, took the team through to a total with which they can compete.

