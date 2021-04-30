buzz

Prithvi Shaw Smashing Six Fours in IPL Over is a Meme Virender Sehwag Will Truly Appreciate
2-MIN READ

Prithvi Shaw Smashing Six Fours in IPL Over is a Meme Virender Sehwag Will Truly Appreciate

Twitter screenshot.

Prithvi Shaw's heroics (82 off 41) for Delhi Capitals earned him the Player of the Match award and a sea of memes on the Internet. Many IPL fans likened his batting to veteran Virender Sehwag's destructive batting for Team India.

Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was on a mission on Thursday when he came out to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 155 posted by KKR, Shaw began the counterattack from the get-go. Facing pacer Shivam Mavi during the first over of DC’s innings, Shaw became only the second batsman to score six fours in an over as he slammed Mavi for 24 runs. Mavi’s 25 runs – including a wide – was the third costliest first over in IPL history.

Shaw subsequently raced to his 50 in just 18 balls, the fastest this season. It was his 9th fifty in IPL. As for DC, the side captained by Rishabh Pant won the contest by 7 wickets and 21 deliveries to spare.

Shaw’s heroics (82 off 41) earned him the Player of the Match award and a sea of memes on the Internet. Many fans likened his batting to veteran Virender Sehwag’s explosive outings for Team India.

Earlier, KKR were in danger of getting restricted to a below-par total. They were 109 for six in 16.2 overs. However, Russell’s innings, comprising four sixes and two fours, took the team through to a total with which they can compete.

first published:April 30, 2021, 08:50 IST