Privacy Gone for Toss? Facebook Merging Instagram DMs with Messenger Has Internet Up in Arms

Social media giant Facebook has merged the direct messaging service for Instagram and Messenger. This means that people on Facebook messenger can send direct text to people on Instagram and vice versa. The two apps are owned by Facebook.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had hinted at the possible development last year when he talked about "knitting together the messaging systems on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp". The three social media apps, all owned by Facebook, have over 2.6 billion users.

“We want to give people a choice so they can reach their friends across these networks from whichever app they prefer,” Zuckerberg had said then.

Photo sharing app Instagram’s messaging service has been replaced by Messenger, allowing users to send chats, photos and videos between the two platforms for the first time. WhatsApp is expected to fall in line too as was announced by Zuckerberg in 2019. This will enable end-to-end encryption for all messages sent between the three apps.

However, the Instagram and Messenger users seem to be unhappy about the move and have raised concerns over privacy. People are clearly not liking the new feature.

new #instagramupdate is poop — you are a gaamdu but still i (@chiccwithadicc) October 27, 2020

Some even want the old normal to be restored, at least for the Isntagram.

Congratulations, now your Privacy is totally fucked up on Insta as well...linking Messanger n Insta !#instagramupdate #instagram @venkysplacepic.twitter.com/L00AZ32C2s — venkysplace (@venkysplace) October 27, 2020

I left fb messenger years agobutthank you instagramAb smjhh mein hii nhii aa rha whether I am using messenger or whatsapp or instagram. #instagramupdate — Muskan Agrawal (@_unfiltered_vu) October 27, 2020

Log Facebook chor kr instagram p aa rhe hai or Mark sir instagram ko Facebook bna rhe haii..! ‍♀️#instagramupdate — Komaal.says (@iikomaal) October 27, 2020

Dear @Facebook please don't spoil @instagram We love it the way it is. #instagramupdate — Puranjay Gupta (@Puranjayyy) October 27, 2020

People who dont receive any message on both platforms #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/5QlsRprb0W — Swapnil Mangaonkar (@swapnil_zone) October 27, 2020

Log Facebook chor kr instagram p aa rhe hai or Mark sir instagram ko Facebook bna rhe haii..! ‍♀️#instagramupdate — Komaal.says (@iikomaal) October 27, 2020

What you hate about new Instagram update!!#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/9Tpnr6gRrn — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) October 27, 2020

People who dont receive any message on both platforms #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/5QlsRprb0W — Swapnil Mangaonkar (@swapnil_zone) October 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Instagram turned 10. the photo sharing app was created by two Americans, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, on October 6, 2010. It offered filters to adjust brightness, contrast and colour to create the perfect photo in an instant.

It had immediate success. The app was bought by Facebook two years after its launch, and by that time it had become the world's most popular platform for uploading endless streams of selfies and had its own stars, Instagirls such as fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni with 21 million followers and Kylie Jenner of the Kardashian clan with 196 million followers.

Exhibitions, dinners, people on public transport or on vacation, every corner had become a backdrop for capturing a self portrait for public consumption.