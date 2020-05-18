BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivated Her Instagram, but is Still Posting Quirky Videos on TikTok

Image credits: YouTube/TikTok.

We're not winking at you, but we definitely know where you can follow her content!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Priya Prakash Varrier may have de-activated her Instagram, but she's still on social media!

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation after a clip from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral in 2018, has deactivated her Instagram account leaving behind her 7 million-plus followers.

The actress did not specify any particular reason for deactivating her social media account.

However, speculations are rife that increasing online trolls might be the reason for her to take a temporary break from social media.

However, she's not completely vanished from all social media!

Varrier who made her TikTok debut in end-March is still posting videos regularly on the platform.

Like every teenager on the hype, she is posting the popular dance challenge on TikTok.


@priya.p.varrier

Dance is not my forte.Yet decided to give it a try at the least 😋

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685

And lip-syncs!

@priya.p.varrier

Meenamma💗 @deepikapadukone

♬ original sound - salon.e

@priya.p.varrier

Rowdy baby😎

♬ original sound - sathyas9

And the 'how many of these have you done?'

@priya.p.varrier

##mallufingerdown ##trending

♬ original sound - vishnupayyanat

And dances!

@priya.p.varrier

😎##thedrop ##trending

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) - Conkarah


And even duets with other Tik-Tokers!

@priya.p.varrier

##duet with @mayank_bhardwaj

♬ original sound - salon.e

On the film front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Aseem Ali Khan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj.

