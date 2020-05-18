Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivated Her Instagram, but is Still Posting Quirky Videos on TikTok

Priya Prakash Varrier may have de-activated her Instagram, but she's still on social media!

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation after a clip from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral in 2018, has deactivated her Instagram account leaving behind her 7 million-plus followers.

The actress did not specify any particular reason for deactivating her social media account.

However, speculations are rife that increasing online trolls might be the reason for her to take a temporary break from social media.

However, she's not completely vanished from all social media!

Varrier who made her TikTok debut in end-March is still posting videos regularly on the platform.

Like every teenager on the hype, she is posting the popular dance challenge on TikTok.





@priya.p.varrier Dance is not my forte.Yet decided to give it a try at the least 😋 ♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685

And lip-syncs!

And the 'how many of these have you done?'

And dances!





And even duets with other Tik-Tokers!

On the film front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Aseem Ali Khan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj.