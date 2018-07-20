English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priya Prakash Varrier, the Original Winker, Has Approved Rahul Gandhi's Wink in Parliament
Varrier was delighted to learn that Gandhi had 'copied' her in the parliament.
Image credits: @bhaiyyajispeaks / Twitter | Muzik247 / YouTube
Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to overnight fame with her wink in the viral song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' has become the center of attention. All over again.
It all started when Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a series of attacks at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday.
After the fiery speech, Gandhi, however, showed a lighter side. “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP, and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.
Following this, Gandhi walked up to Narendra Modi and hugged him. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. Gandhi’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
Several memes and jokes emerged as all of Twitterverse was stunned. However, Gandhi didn't stop there. He followed his hug with a wink in the parliament and it became a topic of discussion on Twitter. Twitterati were quick to draw comparisons between Gandhi and Varrier's wink.
Varrier was delighted to learn that Gandhi had "copied" her signature move in the parliament. "I've come back from college to see the news that Rahul Gandhi has winked at our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the parliament. He has greeted him with the wink which is a very sweet gesture and I'm very happy that it was my signature move in the movie where I started off. So, yeah, today I'm very happy," she said in an interview.
Earlier this year, a short clip from Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love started doing the rounds on the Internet. Composed by Shaan Rahman, the video resonated with many and soon went viral.
Move out Priya Warrier you have got a tough Competition in Rahul Gandhi!!
On a serious note this is what Pappu and Congress has reduced Parliament too
Cheap antics ,Fake Jhapis, Sly winks
Pappu once again reaffirmed he is crude, immature ,with no class #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/sWOAlizDXC
— Naina 🇮🇳 (@NaIna0806) July 20, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ygeToOK5zf
— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 20, 2018
This is what happens when you play a script. Emotions, Nationalism, Hinduism, Secularism & Liberalism everything is a mere script for the Congress party & Gandhi Family. pic.twitter.com/HG3HzHks5S
— Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) July 20, 2018
#RahulKiJhappi -- Priya Prakash Varrier says she's happy @RahulGandhi 'copied' her signature wink in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/ak4zQkRUAZ
— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 20, 2018
