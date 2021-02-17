Priya Ramani Gets Hailed a Hero on Twitter after Acquittal in Defamation Case by MJ Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani was acquitted by a Delhi court on Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against her by former minister MJ Akbar after she accused him of sexual harassment. The court said a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

‘It feels amazing, truly does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment. Sexual harassment has got the attention it deserves.’ What an important victory #PriyaRamani pic.twitter.com/HMALDBUCau— Radhika Bordia (@radhikabordia) February 17, 2021

Ramani's acquittal in the case is being seen as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement in India. Internet is flooded with solidarity and support for Ramani who fought the case for over two years.

Acquitted, after standing https://t.co/AxjPHglIaK this trial with a steady heart and faith in the justice system. #PriyaRamani, fighting the good fight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DeKrBq5ig4— Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 17, 2021

And that's a wrap folks. pic.twitter.com/Zb4z49sXAS— Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) February 17, 2021

To all the women who stood up for many other women, at great personal risks, a thank you note. Priya's bravery gave us a landmark judgment. And your bravery made the #MeToo movement stronger. @TheRestlessQuil @Chinmayi @MasalaBai and sooooo many others. Thank you— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 17, 2021

YES!!!! #PriyaRamani YES. Akbar's defamation case rejected. More power to more women to speak up and break the silence. Happy and proud to be in court today #MeToo pic.twitter.com/XgxScyeBYH— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 17, 2021

“This is what it feels like to smash the patriarchy!” #PriyaRamani ❤️🌻 pic.twitter.com/FOULcuJbyz— Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) February 17, 2021

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”Thank you #PriyaRamani for standing up for all of us. You are our Hero !— Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) February 17, 2021

