News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Priya Ramani Gets Hailed a Hero on Twitter after Acquittal in Defamation Case by MJ Akbar
2-MIN READ

Priya Ramani Gets Hailed a Hero on Twitter after Acquittal in Defamation Case by MJ Akbar

Priya Ramani stepped out of the court room with her lawyer Rebecca John.

Priya Ramani stepped out of the court room with her lawyer Rebecca John.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Journalist Priya Ramani was acquitted by a Delhi court on Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against her by former minister MJ Akbar after she accused him of sexual harassment. The court said a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Ramani's acquittal in the case is being seen as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement in India. Internet is flooded with solidarity and support for Ramani who fought the case for over two years.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...