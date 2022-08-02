Priyadarshan's 'Hungama' Easter Egg is a Genius Callback to 'Hera Pheri'. Seen it Yet?

No matter if you watch a movie as a viewer who is sitting in front of the screen to get entertained or as a cinephile who is scrutinizing every scene that appears in the movie, some tiny detail is bound to slip out. Known as Easter eggs, these hidden references are an amazing addition to the overall experience. They appear as tiny little bonuses that add to your interest in the movie.

A Twitter user recently dug up an amazing easter egg from the works of Priyadarshan and shared it on his profile. The easter egg connects the movie Hungama, which was released in 2003 with another blockbuster comedy Hera Pheri, released in 2000.

In the movie Hungama, a missing advertisement gets published in the newspaper for the character Nandu Apte, played by Aftab Shivdasani, after he goes missing. In the ad, the name of Nandu’s father is mentioned as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Baburao was one of the leading characters in the movie Hera Pheri, played by Paresh Rawal.

However, it should also be noted that Paresh Rawal plays the role of another lead character Radheysham Tiwari in Hungama.

Sharing the details, the user wrote in the caption, “A Priyadarshan Easter Egg: The character played by Aftab Shivdasani in Hungama is the son of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the movie! That is the name of Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri!”

Take a look at the tweet here:

A Priyadarshan Easter Egg: The character played by Aftab Shivdasani in "Hungama" is the son of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the movie! That's the name of Paresh Rawal in "Hera Pheri"!

Since being shared, the tweet has managed to accumulate more thousand likes and left netizens surprised. One user wrote, “Mind blown.”

Another wrote, “Priyadarshan’s own universe…unmatchable!”

“A Universe of these two movies will be enough to create havoc at the box office,” said this user.

An Universe of these two movies will be enough to creat havoc at the BO💥💥💥 https://t.co/MF5aMxwdIG — Aman (@amanaggar) August 1, 2022

This user called it, “Synchronicity at its best!”

Synchronicity at its best! Was watching Hungama last week and discussed the same scene and the name with my brother.

We chuckled at the Priyadarshan-verse and hoped he'd bring out a movie at some point of time in future with all the characters from all his fun movies! https://t.co/C79TNG8wph — Rajat Vijay Mishra (@rajatmishra21) August 1, 2022

One user claimed, “Beats all easter eggs from Marvel.”

Beats all easter eggs from Marvel IMHO… https://t.co/hALP1Dpotv — Vishal (@Vishalgooner) August 1, 2022

“Welcome to Hera Pheri cinematic universe. We did not know it existed,” said one user.

Welcome to Hera pheri cinematic universe. We didn't knew which existed. https://t.co/f07Gtlo6aQ — stoic boi (@nishhhhit) August 1, 2022

So, what are your thoughts about this detail from the 2003 film?

