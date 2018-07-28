Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Reportedly Engaged and the Internet Has Already Imagined Their Wedding



If Priyanka chopra and Nick Jonas don’t dance to desi girl at their wedding throw the whole thing away

— A (@archuud2) July 27, 2018

nick jonas and priyanka chopra getting engaged is like watching an unsettling but exciting crossover series — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) July 27, 2018





Priyanka to Nick Jonas right now pic.twitter.com/bP3BDkXS3X

— Samhitha (@samhitha_reddy1) July 27, 2018



First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13.



— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 27, 2018





nick jonas is engaged??? alexa play wedding bells by the jonas brothers

— kat (@katherineee_16) July 27, 2018



Nick Jonas preparing to get married to Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/gaHL2XdoJm



— Bade Chote (@badechote) July 27, 2018





so uh nick jonas is engaged. i hope priyanka knows he eats cheese, but only on pizza and sometimes on a homemade quesadilla because otherwise it smells like feet to him

— lizzy (@llaraeliz) July 27, 2018



it’s like I’ve loved him for 13 years and he’s getting married to someone after 2 months alexa play jealous by nick jonas



— ; (@ashIeyjonas) July 27, 2018





.@nickjonas use dukh pohonchaya toh humse bura koi nahi hoga

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 27, 2018



.@nickjonas sambhalke rakhna bitiya ko, heera hai heera



— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 27, 2018





wait what do you mean a desi wedding lasts 7 days, has 14 ceremonies, 56 costume changes, 64 crore worth of jewellery and 10 million guests pic.twitter.com/BUFtVFtEJQ

— BuzzFeed India (@BuzzFeedIndia) July 27, 2018



Imagine marrying Priyanka Chopra? Nick Jonas is unbelievably lucky. pic.twitter.com/6YIn7p3ygs



— Above & Beyoncé (@BuzzingBey) July 27, 2018

However the saying goes.. “it comes in threes” Ariana Grande + Pete Davidson Justin Beieber + Hailey Baldwin & now, Nick Jonás + Priyanka Chopra

Question is, whose wedding would you prefer to attend? #Engaged #LoveBug — Grecia S. Lopez (@grecialopez_LA) July 27, 2018

Whatever guys, I'm just happy Priyanka has left a Salman Khan movie to do better things with her life. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) July 27, 2018