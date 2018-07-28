GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Reportedly Engaged and the Internet Has Already Imagined Their Wedding

'First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 28, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
File Image: Getty Images
If reports are to be believed, the Desi Girl is engaged to singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and the Internet is in a complete disbelief (in a good way, of course).

On Thursday, director Ali Abbas Zafar fuelled Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement rumours when he tweeted that the actress decided to opt out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat for a "very special" reason, which she informed them just in “the Nick of time.”

Speculation mounted about an engagement between the two stars after it was reported by People magazine that Jonas, 25, popped the question to Chopra during their recent trip to London when the Quantico star celebrated her 36th birthday.

The news was enough to set the Internet on fire. Taking a friendly jibe at Jonas, comedian Tanmay Bhat told him if he ever does anything to hurt Piggy Chops, he'll have to bear the consequences.







































