Priyanka Chopra Bids Emotional Farewell to Quantico Character Alex Parrish

Friday marked the series finale of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer series, Quantico, after a meagre three season run.Priyanka, who received universal acclaim and many offers from Hollywood thanks to her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish, took to Instagram to pen an emotional goodbye to her bad-ass character.Fun fact: Priyanka was also the first South-Asian actor to headline a major American network drama.The actress said that the story of Alex Parrish came a 'full circle' in the series finale. She also went on to claim that the character opened doors for women of colour to be cast as leading ladies in international shows.The series premiered on ABC in September 2015. Priyanka also won a People's Choice Award as Favourite Drama TV Actress in 2017 for essaying the role of Alex Parrish.Recently, the actress was in the news after she backed out from the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat among speculations that she was engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.