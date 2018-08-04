English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Bids Emotional Farewell to Quantico Character Alex Parrish
Priyanka, who received universal acclaim and many offers from Hollywood thanks to her iconic role of FBI agent Alex Parrish, took to Instagram to pen an emotional goodbye to her bad-ass character.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Friday marked the series finale of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer series, Quantico, after a meagre three season run.
Priyanka, who received universal acclaim and many offers from Hollywood thanks to her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish, took to Instagram to pen an emotional goodbye to her bad-ass character.
Fun fact: Priyanka was also the first South-Asian actor to headline a major American network drama.
The actress said that the story of Alex Parrish came a 'full circle' in the series finale. She also went on to claim that the character opened doors for women of colour to be cast as leading ladies in international shows.
The series premiered on ABC in September 2015. Priyanka also won a People's Choice Award as Favourite Drama TV Actress in 2017 for essaying the role of Alex Parrish.
Recently, the actress was in the news after she backed out from the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat among speculations that she was engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.
Also Watch
Priyanka, who received universal acclaim and many offers from Hollywood thanks to her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish, took to Instagram to pen an emotional goodbye to her bad-ass character.
Fun fact: Priyanka was also the first South-Asian actor to headline a major American network drama.
The actress said that the story of Alex Parrish came a 'full circle' in the series finale. She also went on to claim that the character opened doors for women of colour to be cast as leading ladies in international shows.
As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!
The series premiered on ABC in September 2015. Priyanka also won a People's Choice Award as Favourite Drama TV Actress in 2017 for essaying the role of Alex Parrish.
Recently, the actress was in the news after she backed out from the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat among speculations that she was engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Whodunnit? UIDAI Denies Pushing '1947' Number in Android Phone Contacts
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...