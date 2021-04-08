'Priyanka Chopra is Overrated': Desi Twitter's 'Unpopular Opinions' on Bollywood are Really Wild

A minefield of information, misinformation and of course, opinions, Twitter often is privy to intense discussions on topics wide and varied and Bollywood chatter is a huge part and parcel of it. A social media user recently started off a Twitter thread inviting people to put down what they think might be unpopular opinions on Bollywood. Sharing an image meme of the Disney animation hero Flynn Rider from Tangled where the character stands with many swords pointing to his neck as he looks unfazed. Twitter user @priyal started off the thread with her very own tweet on the Bollywood drama Tamasha’.

Bollywood opinions that get you in this situation pic.twitter.com/Snc3Q1ski0— Priyal (@priyal) April 7, 2021

Everyone has an opinion on Tamasha— Priyal (@priyal) April 7, 2021

The thread began accumulating opinions, some good, some odd and some absolutely off the beaten track. Here are a few:

One user made this somewhat ‘unpopular’ opinion.

Aamir Khan is the most overrated actor. He works on his looks only to hide the lone expression he has, irrespective of the age, tangent, mood or gravity of the character.— Ranjan Rajourya (@RanjanRajourya) April 7, 2021

But of course, an Aamir fan disagreed.

Aamir khan is an acting legend. No one can do what he do in his films..— Vibhore (@itsvibhore27) April 7, 2021

Ekta Kapoor's choice of scripts as a produce is one of the best in the businessSanjay Bhansali'a movies at best are average if we keep out asthetics SRK lately has been a better producer than an actor(in movies not starring himself) — Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2590) April 7, 2021

Kareena Kapoor fans might want to get over here.

Pooh from K3G isn't even remotely iconic. I never heard anyone referencing it outside Twitter.— ✨ (@Cntrlled_Chaos) April 7, 2021

Saif is better than the other three Khans.— Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) April 7, 2021

And this one person just went on an overdrive with his unpopular opinions..

Shahid Kapoor was better than Ranveer Singh in Padmavat— Jinkismita Talukdar (@Vampire_soul45) April 7, 2021

Kuch kuch hota hai had nothing to do with luv..It had everything to do with Rani finding her replacement..Corporate HR does it all the time..— pöpëyë (@da_sailor_man) April 7, 2021

Someone made this really weird but accurate comparison between the Bollywood flick ‘Kuch Kuch Hota hai’ and well, HR management!

This one user pitted two big stalwarts against each other, Big B and Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah has a better personality than Amitabh Bachchan— Siddharth (@Sidd688) April 7, 2021

This one listed a lot of opinions together.

▪︎Aamir khan is too short to play the roles he plays (barring 3idiots & PK)▪︎Shahrukh khan is too old to be a romance king▪︎Salman khans acting range at par with Arjun Kapoor▪︎90% of movies don't need songs▪︎You don't need sounds to film a nice action scene pic.twitter.com/CUkdW4Kztp— Vinay (@nevermindmesyng) April 7, 2021

Most behavioural problems of our society comes due to people watching bollywood.— кролик (@Moltenlava15) April 8, 2021

The much-acclaimed music album of Rockstar was at the receiving end too.

Rockstar is the most overrated music album ever I can name 10 albums better than that— https.arav (@mendiratta_arav) April 7, 2021

Someone even came up with this.

Bollywood is the worst, most overrated film industry in India.— ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) April 7, 2021

We will pretend we didn’t read this.

Pankaj triphati is overrated— Ro (@AksSuperman) April 7, 2021

Here are a few others:

Karan Johar should cast whoever the eff he wants. He doesn't owe anyone of us anything. As a consumer your choice is to either watch or not watch. Simple. https://t.co/NznYfcZLlq— Simp Rukh Khan (@VelvetIsMushy_) April 7, 2021

Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol better actors than Salman Khan. https://t.co/0Tn05dk39e— Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) April 7, 2021

So many bollywood movies showed harassment as if it's normal. https://t.co/JhQi919oH2— Chyawanprash // boob (@purpleboob) April 7, 2021

Deepika Padukone is a good dancer but a mediocre actor https://t.co/yXDCQIexnv— Ankita Thakur (@ankita_thakur2) April 7, 2021

Katrina Kaif cannot act. I can’t watch half the films of my favs because she puts me off. https://t.co/GJjC8563ym— Maha (@MahaAliRehman) April 7, 2021

Priyanka Chopra is overrated https://t.co/VIjQxohiOX— Stefan's pellam (@chinnnnuuuu) April 8, 2021

So, what’s your own unpopular opinion on Bollywood?

