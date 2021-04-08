buzz

News18» News»Buzz»'Priyanka Chopra is Overrated': Desi Twitter's 'Unpopular Opinions' on Bollywood are Really Wild
3-MIN READ

'Priyanka Chopra is Overrated': Desi Twitter's 'Unpopular Opinions' on Bollywood are Really Wild

Image tweeted by @priyal.

Image tweeted by @priyal.

A social media user recently started off a Twitter thread inviting people to put down what they think might be unpopular opinions on Bollywood.

A minefield of information, misinformation and of course, opinions, Twitter often is privy to intense discussions on topics wide and varied and Bollywood chatter is a huge part and parcel of it. A social media user recently started off a Twitter thread inviting people to put down what they think might be unpopular opinions on Bollywood. Sharing an image meme of the Disney animation hero Flynn Rider from Tangled where the character stands with many swords pointing to his neck as he looks unfazed. Twitter user @priyal started off the thread with her very own tweet on the Bollywood drama Tamasha’.

The thread began accumulating opinions, some good, some odd and some absolutely off the beaten track. Here are a few:

One user made this somewhat ‘unpopular’ opinion.

But of course, an Aamir fan disagreed.

Kareena Kapoor fans might want to get over here.

And this one person just went on an overdrive with his unpopular opinions..

Someone made this really weird but accurate comparison between the Bollywood flick ‘Kuch Kuch Hota hai’ and well, HR management!

This one user pitted two big stalwarts against each other, Big B and Naseeruddin Shah.

This one listed a lot of opinions together.

The much-acclaimed music album of Rockstar was at the receiving end too.

Someone even came up with this.

We will pretend we didn’t read this.

Here are a few others:

So, what’s your own unpopular opinion on Bollywood?

first published:April 08, 2021, 12:42 IST