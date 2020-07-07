BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Joining Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 Has Left Internet in a Tizzy

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Priyanka will be joining Keenu Reaves, who'll make his comeback as Neo and according to reports, the film will also cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Share this:

Indian actor and international diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest to join Hollywood's successful sci-fi franchise, Matrix 4, which has resumed shooting after putting it hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka will be joining actor and internet's favourite heartthrob Keanu Reeves, who'll make his comeback as Neo in the film. According to reports, the film will also cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

Not surprisingly, the news of Priyanka starring opposite the 55-year-old Reeves broke, social media, leaving fans in both India and abroad in a tizzy. In no time, fans took to Twitter to hail the actor's hard work, which has catapulted her such heights in Hollywood.

However, Priyanka's cast in the fourth series of Matrix didn't settle well with many others. Taking to Twitter, Matrix fans expressed their displeasure at Chopra joining the star cast of Reeves.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took another step further to "course-correct Hollywood’s treatment of South Asian actors and people behind the scenes" as she signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

However, the makers are yet to reveal Priyanka's role.

Talking to a publication, Priyanka had said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” adding, "My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

Next Story
Loading