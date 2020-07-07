Priyanka Chopra Joining Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 Has Left Internet in a Tizzy

Indian actor and international diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest to join Hollywood's successful sci-fi franchise, Matrix 4, which has resumed shooting after putting it hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka will be joining actor and internet's favourite heartthrob Keanu Reeves, who'll make his comeback as Neo in the film. According to reports, the film will also cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

Not surprisingly, the news of Priyanka starring opposite the 55-year-old Reeves broke, social media, leaving fans in both India and abroad in a tizzy. In no time, fans took to Twitter to hail the actor's hard work, which has catapulted her such heights in Hollywood.

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra to star in 4th installment of Keanu Reeves' popular science fiction movie series The Matrix. Can't wait to see one of my favourite Bollywood actress in one of my favourite movie series ❤️ #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/FfvE8Bm7wn — Niraj Khatri🏏❤️ (@NirajK07Cricket) July 7, 2020

Whatttt! @priyankachopra joins the cost of #Matrix4 with #KeanuReeves? Wow, that’s terrific. The film is set to release on April 1, 2022.



Many congrats, Priyanka. This is indeed a biggie; am sure you are only gonna make it bigger! 😇 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 7, 2020

Aur kaam bhi aisa ho, ke seedha MATRIX 4 mil jaaye ! 👍👌 What an achievement Priyanka.. We the fans just hope u know what you're being a part of ! #WachowskiBrothers #keanureeves #matrix4 Super duper excited.. 😱😱😱😱 — Dr. Swapniel ('स्वप्न'वत) (@drswapniel) July 6, 2020

Wow..its wow moments for PC @keanureeves_kc .its will grt news for Bollywood as well as her fans also...We r also so exciting to watc her in @_MATRIX_4 ..congratulations both of you — Indrajeet Barick (@BarickIndrajeet) July 7, 2020

I am super excited about this and definitely cannot wait for our ‘desi girl’ to create magic once again in this franchise. - Avya Sharma, Jr Entertainment Writer 💃https://t.co/NcPFvp7qLd — MissMalini (@MissMalini) July 7, 2020

#PriyankaChopra joins the cast of #Matrix4 with #KeanuReeves.



The film is set to release on April 1, 2022.



A new pic from the shooting spot:👇 pic.twitter.com/ykLCe81cJX — Naveen (@ssnaveenorg) July 7, 2020

@priyankachopra signed million dollars deals with Amazon and more than 7 Hollywood projects lined up with big stars, directors like Keanu Reeves, Russo brothers, Barry Levinson, Chris Pratt, Mindy Kaling to name a few.. who is doing like her?? Global queen #PriyankaAmazonDeal pic.twitter.com/VmaKJQzBjn — john thin (@johnthin10) July 5, 2020

#PriyankaChopra all set to star in the fourth instalment of the #Matrix series along with #KeanuReeves. pic.twitter.com/uoaD8Y0wZo — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) July 7, 2020

However, Priyanka's cast in the fourth series of Matrix didn't settle well with many others. Taking to Twitter, Matrix fans expressed their displeasure at Chopra joining the star cast of Reeves.

Another bad news of 2020:

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Keanu Reeves in 'Matrix 4'



Climax scene will involve neo dodging Priyanka's cringy acting. — Nabeel Aftab (@NabeelAftab10) July 7, 2020

WTFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF ->Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves https://t.co/GnAIyKpGJb — ṕ̷̷̷̡̢̀͘̕̕͢ơ̸̷̷̧̡̧͘͘͜͞p̵̷̴̨̀̀͘͘͢͞͞ò̶̵̶̸̧̡͜͜͟͝ (@spopalzai) July 7, 2020

Today's News: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in Hollywood’s biggest and the most successful franchise, Matrix 4, opposite Keanu Reeves.

Me: pic.twitter.com/pTAN5MjPJj — Nayha Jay (@nayhajayart) July 7, 2020

@priyankachopra is all set to star in fourth installment of #Matrix seriesalong with #KeanuReeves

Keanu fans be like:- pic.twitter.com/bH33DttP5N — Shivu Dhawan (@sdvn007) July 7, 2020

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took another step further to "course-correct Hollywood’s treatment of South Asian actors and people behind the scenes" as she signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

However, the makers are yet to reveal Priyanka's role.

Talking to a publication, Priyanka had said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” adding, "My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”