Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts Bring Met Gala Home With Stunning Lockdown Photos

Julia Roberts / Priyanka Chopra | Instagram.

Julia Roberts / Priyanka Chopra | Instagram.

The coronavirus pandemic has put all the plans and gatherings on hold, including the biggest fashion gathering of the year.

However, to celebrate the day with a blast, the celebrities recreated their favorite Met Gala looks at home, telling us about their special day. The Notting Hill actress Julia Roberts shared a picture on Instagram to give her fans a Met feel. Wearing a black and white gown with a glass of drink in her hand, Julia looked every bit pretty as she posed on a jacuzzi.

However, to celebrate the day with a blast, the celebrities recreated their favorite Met Gala looks at home, telling us about their special day. The Notting Hill actress Julia Roberts shared a picture on Instagram to give her fans a Met feel. Wearing a black and white gown with a glass of drink in her hand, Julia looked every bit pretty as she posed on a jacuzzi.

“Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome,” she captioned the picture.

American actress and Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson also commented on the picture, revealing about her Met look for the year. “My Met Ball outfit this year is a lovely sweatsuit with divine fuzzy slippers,” she quipped.

Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas also got ready for the Met Gala, with a little help from her niece. “First Monday in May… This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess,” she mentioned.

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried also dropped her Met Gala look for the year, posing in her animal farm. “What I would’ve tried to wear to the Met Gala this year. And my date, Candace. #flashback,” she wrote.

Other celebs who joined these stars include Mindy Kaling and Adam Rippon.

