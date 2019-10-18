'Did Priyanka Write it?': Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Post Triggers Caption Contest and Curiosity

Karwa Chauth is an important festival for Indian brides. Therefore, it was only natural for Priyanka Chopra, the most internationally illustrious Indian bride of 2019 after her wedding to Hollywood's Nick Jonas, marked the event on social media.

But it wasn't Priyanka who posted about Karwa Chauth, the festival dedicated to Indian husbands when their wives embark on a day-long fast to pray for the well being and long-life of their husbands. Rather, it was her husband Nick.

Taking to social media, Nick posted two gorgeous photos of the couple in Indian attire. Priyanka wore a bright red sari while Nick posed in a cream kurta. While the post was quite sweet, what caught netizens' attention was the caption.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

"My wife is Indian," Nick wrote. "She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way," he further added. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" nick concluded.

While some thought the caption was endearing, many on Twitter did not take so kindly to it. The post was ridiculed on social media for being overtly simplistic, ie, it reminded people of essays written by elementary school children in class.

Why does this sound like an essay a 1st standard kid has written. LMAO https://t.co/zGmiNJIPDQ — Bachpan ki dost (@sifar_07) October 18, 2019

Can't read it without rhyming it with "Essay on cow". 😂 — Raja Panchal (@raja7007) October 18, 2019

Netizens even came up with examples to prove their point.

This is my cat. My cat is orange. She is a very nice cat. She likes to drink milk. I like my cat very much. — Thor🔨🐱 (@safyanyeah) October 18, 2019

I have best friend. My best friend is my best friend only. My bestfriend is very good. We eat together during break time. We play together during play time. We have fun together after school too. I love my best friend and my bestfriend loves me too. — Arundhati 🐱 (@reignoffuriosa) October 18, 2019

My mom is a dentist. She helps people smile — Nicky Naptime (@nickynaptime) October 18, 2019

Meri ek tang nakli hai main hockey ka bahut acha player tha ek din Uday bhai ko meri kisi baat par gussa aa gaya unhone meri hi hockey stick se meri tang tor di par dil ke bohat ache hain foran hospital le gaye meri nakli tang lagwayi or mujhe ye danda kharid k diya https://t.co/EfPlq5vJQ5 — ﻓﺎﻃﻤﮧ. (@FaamaJafri) October 18, 2019

Not just children, netizens thought of another person (quite an adult) that Nick's cpation sounded like.

Many speculated that the simplistically-worded caption had actually been written by Priyanka and not Nick!

Ofcourse. Priyanka wrote it for him. — Sheen (@SuchAMisfit) October 18, 2019

Because priyanka typed it out for him 😂 — sara (@FreeLegalVice) October 18, 2019

Sounds like Priyanka has written it — piyush jain (@jainpiyushsohan) October 18, 2019

While most of it was fun banter and in good spirit, some (obviously) resorted to sexist and ageist taunts.

Ideally you should pray for her long life. You have enough years 😂 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 18, 2019

But best reaction had to be this:

Fans of Nick and Priyanka defended the "childish" caption with savage alacrity.

It may sound like that just because you don't have sm1 who looks at you like Nick at priyanka.Just maybe......... — ANIKET KALE (@stockfaun95) October 18, 2019

So sorry it wasn't like a shashi tharoor level of caption right? Btw not everything has to be complex and poetic and high on vocabulary. Sometimes simple written things can be more beautiful and impactful. Anyway tum na samjh paaoge rehne do — Deepali❤ (@Thats_Dee_Cee) October 18, 2019

Believe me this is the most UN-FUNNY shit ive seen today. You need someone to love honey — Priyanka's Bridesmaid (@Priyonce3) October 18, 2019

Yet, some fake feminists across India question the need for a women to do karwa Chauth.Kudos Priyanka Chopra🙏🙏#NickJonas pic.twitter.com/2nypeCB794 — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) October 18, 2019

Whoever wrote the post, Nick and Priyanka's first Karwa Chauth as a married couple would surely be memorable to all.

