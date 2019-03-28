English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Miami Trip Spoofed With 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' and it is too Real
Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted in Miami on a family vacay with her husband Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas.
Screenshot from Nick Jonas' video / Instagram | T-Series / YouTube.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are on a family vacation in Miami with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were recently introduced to Bollywood when the Desi girl posted a video on her Instagram page with her family grooving to the tunes of the popular track Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding.
Nick Jonas wasn't far behind from his wifey and he also shared a video from his family getaway with his 22 million followers on the photo sharing site, showing them all shaking a leg to the new sensation "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers.
Needless to say, the video went viral in no time and Nick captioned it saying, "Sucker vibes in Miami."
But the fun had only begun. Hours after Nick's video hit millions of views, a spoof of the same started doing the rounds of the Internet.
The hilarious mashup shows the Jonas family grooving to Priyanka Chopra's "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" with Salman Khan from the 2004 hit Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Pro Tip: Once you watch it, you cannot un-watch it.
The near-accurate mashup hit thousands of retweets on the microblogging site and Twitterati lost it.
But wait there's more. The same user, who goes by the handle @StacySuperDuper, also spoofed a different video from the family vacay and superimposed Hrithik Roshan's "Chand Sitaare.." from his debut movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
It was another Internet gem we didn't deserve.
SAME.
Others soon joined the party.
"Sucker" by Jonas Brothers was not just a comeback for the popular trio, Nick, Kevin and Joe but the video also features their real-life partners Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
In the video, the newly married Priyanka and Nick can be seen cosying up to each other in ornate, baroque costumes along with the two other couples Sophie and Joe, and Danielle and Kevin.
You can watch the OG here:
And if you're a desi fan, here's a nostalgia trip for you:
