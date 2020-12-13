Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Celebs who Started Meme-fest with Their Fashion Faux-pas

There's no denying that Bollywood celebrities always put their fashion A-game on. However, there are times when experiments with their sartorial picks end up triggering a host of memes on social media. Sometimes when an outfit resembles a delicious delicacy or an eerie similarity with a cartoon, stars are seldom spared by trolls who start a flood of memes and GIFs.

Here's a roundup of fashion faux-pas that demand another glance:

Priyanka Chopra 2017 Met Gala

The unforgettable trench dress sported by Priyanka Chopra tops the list. Eye-catching, grand and show-stopping it was, but it did not make any difference to the trolls who were already opting to look at it in an amusing direction.

When the roti can also be your kapda and even your makaan. pic.twitter.com/ETYCvZgeIl — Quarantine Tippler (@MrTippler) May 2, 2017

Aishwarya Rai 2017 Cannes

Aishwarya looked like a dream as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a voluminous Cinderella-esque gown. However, she did give millions of people a meme opportunity which led to this hilarity.

Deepika Padukone 2017 Met Gala

Deepika was next in line after Priyanka’s appearance at the event that year. For trollers, the actress’ backless gown was a little off for the event. The ensemble stood out but for being against the lines of the theme. Her low bun was particularly dismissed for being ‘gorgeously-out-of-the-place’.

Priyanka Chopra 2019 Met Gala

It was impossible to unsee the Mad-hatters memes following Priyanka Chopra’s eccentric Dior gown’s debut. Priyanka's make-up with exaggerated eyelashes and the metallic cage crown in the midst of her afro-inspired hairdo found no escape.

Ranveer Singh Hoodie Jumpsuit

We understand Ranveer Singh wanted to party in a comfy onesie but not the meme creators. Trolls came at him hard and calling him a ‘human condom’ was the most widespread joke.

Sonam Kapoor 2016 Cannes

The actress’ outing in the French Riviera in a long-trained gown led to several memorable memes. There was a spree of debates on what the couture creation most resembled.

Mahatma Gandhi: Isski dress banane mein toh poore 100 saal lag jaayenge pic.twitter.com/MdSoioYung — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) May 16, 2016

Deepika Padukone 2019 Cannes

Many asserted that Deepika wore the dress so she could eat the fluffy pink clouds. Little did she know that as she put her fashion foot forward, her outfit would become a meme goldmine in the twitterverse.

I love Deepika Padukone! No doubt. But her Cannes pink dress reminded me of Dilophosaurus from the Jurassic Park. Resemblance? 😂#DeepikaAtCannes #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/FL7Ut2bcmf — Preejashini (@Preejashini) May 12, 2018

Sonam Kapoor 2015 Cannes

Sonam Kapoor sparked yet another series of memes with her Cannes appearance. The fashionista tried to make a bold statement in a feathered gown but led to jokes aplenty.

Ranveer Singh 2019 IIFA

Ranveer wore a co-ord suit to the annual film award event. He paired his blazer with a red silk sash with gusto and sported a questionable ponytail. No wonder netizens went beserk to create memes on the actor’s attire.

Anushka Sharma Pregnancy Dress

For reasons unknown, netizens could not resist themselves from making memes. Anushka’s pregnancy news instantly became the talk of social media but a huge part of it was the black and white polka dot dress. Eagle-eyed netizens made it a subject of memes and started spreading hilarious memes rapidly.

