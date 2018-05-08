GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Turns Into a Meme Yet Again, This Time for Her Dress at Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the red carpet of the Catholic-inspired Met Gala on Monday night.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
Image credits: @ladywithflaws | AP
The Quantico star Priyanka Chopra looked stunning on the red carpet of the Catholic-inspired Met Gala on Monday night.

Chopra, who had created waves with last year’s appearance in a long trench coat, opted for another Ralph Lauren creation this year — strapless velvet crimson gown paired with an embellished gold chain covering her head and neck.

The actor was in synch with the Met Gala theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. She completed the look with a deep red shade on her lips.

Social media users hailed Chopra for looking like a straight up medieval deity.















While others were busy meme-ing the actor's dress.
















Of course, other celebrities weren't spared either.

















