Priyanka Chopra Turns Into a Meme Yet Again, This Time for Her Dress at Met Gala
Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the red carpet of the Catholic-inspired Met Gala on Monday night.
Image credits: @ladywithflaws | AP
Chopra, who had created waves with last year’s appearance in a long trench coat, opted for another Ralph Lauren creation this year — strapless velvet crimson gown paired with an embellished gold chain covering her head and neck.
The actor was in synch with the Met Gala theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. She completed the look with a deep red shade on her lips.
Social media users hailed Chopra for looking like a straight up medieval deity.
Priyanka Chopra representing all of us brown girls around the world so beautifully. Proud moment 🙌🏽 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fsB6YEa7yy— STACY (@StacySuperDuper) May 8, 2018
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kvvZdmBbZP— Destiny (@joonandtae) May 7, 2018
This is a perfect look! I love what Priyanka Chopra is wearing. She looks gorgeous. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6jEgXErp3J— Arley (@moonchild_30) May 8, 2018
Priyanka Chopra did everything right. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Eng0YdL83E— • (@faveslooks) May 8, 2018
While others were busy meme-ing the actor's dress.
My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/8Ag4gHDvzv— Batty 2.O (@MrBatty_) May 8, 2018
When you have to look hot but sasur ji is attending the ceremony too. pic.twitter.com/azaetvvm7J— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018
When you're about to go at #MetGala but mom says champi kiye bina ghar ke bahar pair mat rakhna. pic.twitter.com/BSnATslZKX— Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 8, 2018
Close enough ?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ylV6F9CVPJ— Rohit ForD🔞 (@Next_Abraham) May 8, 2018
His culture is not your fashion Priyanka. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YbMZfDH6OR— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 8, 2018
Of course, other celebrities weren't spared either.
Pope found jobless #Metgala pic.twitter.com/yf7V5Q2OhG— amal🌙 (@y0ungoth) May 7, 2018
At least we have a new updated version of the “you’re doing amazing sweetie.” meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/r7y4l4PewC— antoine (@asxhaa) May 8, 2018
Beyoncé arriving as the Holy Ghost.— Donathan Bartolome (@ChenelynMercad0) May 8, 2018
Stunniiiiiiiiiiiiiing!
#METGALA pic.twitter.com/bB534yvd8L
when you order it online vs when it comes in the mail #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BBx8KrWQmh— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 8, 2018
#MetGala— k. ❁ (@tonklinton) May 8, 2018
me: so what's your type for a person?
crush: I like religious one
me: pic.twitter.com/P9aFU8Ab94
