GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Priyanka Chopra Wore a Dress Designed by Harvey Weinstein's Estranged Wife, and She isn't Sorry

The Quantico star called Georgina Chapman her friend and a 'self-made' woman.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Dress Designed by Harvey Weinstein's Estranged Wife, and She isn't Sorry
Image Courtesy: Mimi Cuttrell/ Instagram
Loading...
Recently, photos of Priyanka Chopra in a white Marchesa gown entering Tifanny's for her wedding shower went viral on social media. With her upcoming nuptials with Nick Jonas being the talk of the town right now, anything related to the wedding was bound to go viral.

However, the enthusiasm soon soured after several people called Chopra out for wearing a gown by Marchesa - the luxury label co-owned Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of the now infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the past year, Weinstein has been accused been accused of rape by 13 women and of sexual misconduct by at least 100 women including his employees or other women he worked with. There have previously been reports of actresses such as Felicity Huffman and Sienna Miller among others who were pressured into wearing Marchesa gowns by the producer to further the interests of his wife's company.

While many complemented how Priyanka looked, the fact that she was wearing a Marchesa gown soon provoked reactions on Twitter.













However, refusing to let criticism bog her down, Priyanka came out in support of Chapman, whose clothing line has been shunned by several actors since the allegations against Weinstein. Speaking to a Women's Wear Daily, the actress said that she chose Marchesa to prove a point about women supporting women. She said that Chapman was her friend and that the accusations against Harvey were not her fault.

Calling Chapman a 'self-made' woman, the Quantico star said, "It's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did."

Many also came to her rescue and questioned why women were always questioned for the actions of other men.



















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...