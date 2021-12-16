Priyanka Chopra's Favourite 'Drunk Food' Raises a Toast to Foodies Everywhere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just revealed her favourite ‘drunk food’ during an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) and it just goes to show that foodies don’t discriminate among cuisines. Her answer to the question on her favourite drunk food was simple: “anything with bread". She went on to state that it included burgers, pizzas, dosa, rotis, omelettes with toast, Taco Bell, Chic-fil-A and that kind of stuff. Priyanka has made all foodies happy with her answer, especially as she was seen eating from a plate of Biryani throughout the AMA session. She also revealed that she preferred room service over going out for dinner sometimes because the latter can be quite a “production". Takeout and a movie is a more comfy option for her. Her favourite cuisine tends to be Asian; so it’s a bonus if Thai, Chinese, Indian, Korean, or Vietnamese food is on the menu. She also made a choice between sweet and savoury and said that she hasn’t got much of a sweet tooth.

Priyanka’s ode to Indian food, in fact, stands tall in New York. Named Sona, the fine dining establishment is located in the heart of New York City. A glimpse through the official site of Sona, and one can see the setting and ambience of the restaurant. It goes for a modern minimalist look for the interiors with plenty of space for movement. The colour scheme is brown and gold. The space is lit up with accent lighting which keeps the mood relaxed. The location also allows plenty of natural lighting to seep inside. Apart from dining, there is also a bar at Sona. It also offers private dining space for 8 to 30 guests.

On the work front, Priyanka is starring in The Matrix: Resurrections. The trailer of the fourth chapter of the Matrix sci-fi film series, was unveiled last month. The film stars Keanu Reeves in lead role along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Copra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris. Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth Matrix. Earlier, in the trailer, Priyanka’s glimpse has led to rumours that she is playing the Oracle in the movie. Some speculations suggested that she might be the grown up version of Sati, the little girl who accompanies the Oracle and also meets with The One aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the third Matrix film.

