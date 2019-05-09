Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day

The dress was cascaded in feathers and tulle; each of the feathers were cut and attached to the dress by hand to add myriad hues ranging from bold yellow to a beautiful blush pink.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

May 9, 2019
Without a shred of doubt, the Met Gala is one of the most important events for celebs, fashion wise. Not just the celebrities, designers around the world get an international platform to flaunt their creativity and their ability to adhere to a theme which can be anything under the sun.

For the unaware, the Met Gala has a theme every year and the celebs are expected to dress accordingly. Last year, the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” This year, the Met Gala set the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Basically, the theme emphasises how over-the-top fashion has, over the years, been a medium for people to express their wilder sides. In fact, exaggeration in fashion has always been considered to be a form of escapism.

Priyanka Chopra, a veteran at the Gala by now, arrived with her husband, Nick Jonas. Chopra was dressed by Dior for the event; she wore a caged dress which came with a cape covered in feathers and tulle. Irrespective of what the desi audience feels about it, her dress was the epitome of exaggerated fashion and perfectly suited to the theme.

The dress took 1,500 hours to make, as explained in a video uploaded by Dior's official Instagram account.

The gown was cascaded in feathers and tulle; each of the feathers were cut and attached by hand to add myriad hues ranging from bold yellow to a beautiful blush pink.

Silver horsehair and tulle was used to create the caged bodice that was the highlight of PeeCee's gown. Reportedly, 10 petite-mains worked tirelessly for 1,500 hours to make the dress. Petite-mains directly translate to "little hands"; naturally, you can imagine the level of dexterity that they bring to the table.

Dior shares that the dress was inspired by the 'extra' fashion of the 80s, as was evident in the TV shows back then. The idea was to create something that is a fine blend of the dramatic and chic - a perfect embodiment of the 'camp' aesthetic.

Watch the video to understand the time, effort and creative visualization required to make Priyanka's Met Gala dress:



Of course, critics are galore on the internet and several people went so far as to call the dress outrageous; however, PC's 'crazy' outfit certainly contributed to the 'oomph' factor at the Gala.
