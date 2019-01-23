Priyanka Gandhi is Already a Social Media Star Despite Not Having Twitter or FB Account

One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 23, 2019

The story isn’t just that Priyanka Gandhi is formally entering politics. It is that she has chosen the one region most tough for Congress: Eastern UP where she directly takes on Modi & Yogi. This kind of go-for-broke risk-taking is uncharacteristic of Cong/Gandhi family — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 23, 2019

Aggressive Aggressive Congress. Priyanka Gandhi's official entry into politics as AICC Gen Secy. UP resposibility divided between her (for East UP) & @JM_Scindia as Gen Secy for West UP. This gotta be very interesting and exciting now in UP! — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) January 23, 2019

The real impact of #PriyankaGandhi entering politics will be felt on the day the BJP announces that @narendramodi WILL NOT contest from the Kyoto of India - Varanasi . ! pic.twitter.com/sVuzz5SXTe — My Fellow Indians (@MyFellowIndians) January 23, 2019

Expect such pictures not just in UP but all over Congress’ 2019 campaign throughout India #PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Q6oXKEnwTJ — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 23, 2019

ANI first with reactions from Amethi about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining active politics. They say "Priyanka Gandhi aandhi hai, doosri Indira Gandhi hai" pic.twitter.com/g14wLURuWj — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 23, 2019

#PriyankaGandhi trending in Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, New Zealand and, of course, worldwide. Diaspora effect? pic.twitter.com/nmBcjqkqI3 — Amitabh Dubey (@dubeyamitabh) January 23, 2019

Get ready for Fake News, distorted history, WhatsApp forwards, propaganda campaigns against #PriyankaGandhi



Seeing the excitement among people, pretty sure the IT Cell machinery will go all guns blazing against her 😂 pic.twitter.com/sKqpETKSiV — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 23, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took up charge of the Congress's east Uttar Pradesh unit, becoming the latest Gandhi to join the political fray.The bombshell was dropped by brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi who told reporters that she and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been assigned the responsibility of carrying out poll preparations in UP.After years of speculation on would she or wouldn't she, the daughter of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi and granddaughter of former PM Indira Gandhi (of whom she is almost a spitting image), Priyanka is being seen as Congress's 'brahmastra', the last hidden salvo from the grand old party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.But while Priyanka is being hailed by many as the face of young India (after brother Rahul) as well as the new face for women in politics, the Gandhi scion who has never before contested elections is already a hit on social media.Despite not having any presence on Twitter or Facebook, her name was plastered all over the web within just minutes of the announcement.Hashtags such as #PriyankaVadra, #PriyankaGandhi, #PriyankaGandhiVadra #PriyankaEntersPolitics, #PriyanakInPolitics started trending within the first hour itself. Other trending words on Twitter by the second hour of the announcement were Robert Vadra, AICC General.Google also started trending with queries regarding Priyanka's age, kids, even horoscope was trending soon after the announcement.PriGa's absence from Twitter and Facebook did not stop netizens from talking about heron the micro-blogging site, even congratulating her. The first was husband and industrialist Robert Vadra and the Congress party. Others soon followed suit.A Twitter user pointed out that not just India, Priyanka was trending in news in countries such as Vietnam, Dubai, Singapore and others.With so much excitement with just the announcement of her arrival, maybe it's time for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join Twitter, after all.