LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Priyanka Gandhi is Already a Social Media Star Despite Not Having Twitter or FB Account

With so much excietemt with just the announcement of her arrival, maybe it's time for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join Twitter, after all.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi is Already a Social Media Star Despite Not Having Twitter or FB Account
Priyanka will be taking charge of the new responsibility from the first week of February, a press release issued by General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took up charge of the Congress's east Uttar Pradesh unit, becoming the latest Gandhi to join the political fray.

The bombshell was dropped by brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi who told reporters that she and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been assigned the responsibility of carrying out poll preparations in UP.

After years of speculation on would she or wouldn't she, the daughter of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi and granddaughter of former PM Indira Gandhi (of whom she is almost a spitting image), Priyanka is being seen as Congress's 'brahmastra', the last hidden salvo from the grand old party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

But while Priyanka is being hailed by many as the face of young India (after brother Rahul) as well as the new face for women in politics, the Gandhi scion who has never before contested elections is already a hit on social media.

Despite not having any presence on Twitter or Facebook, her name was plastered all over the web within just minutes of the announcement.

Hashtags such as #PriyankaVadra, #PriyankaGandhi, #PriyankaGandhiVadra #PriyankaEntersPolitics, #PriyanakInPolitics started trending within the first hour itself. Other trending words on Twitter by the second hour of the announcement were Robert Vadra, AICC General.

Google also started trending with queries regarding Priyanka's age, kids, even horoscope was trending soon after the announcement.

PriGa's absence from Twitter and Facebook did not stop netizens from talking about heron the micro-blogging site, even congratulating her. The first was husband and industrialist Robert Vadra and the Congress party. Others soon followed suit.


























A Twitter user pointed out that not just India, Priyanka was trending in news in countries such as Vietnam, Dubai, Singapore and others.










With so much excitement with just the announcement of her arrival, maybe it's time for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join Twitter, after all.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram