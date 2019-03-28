LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Priyanka Gandhi is Beautiful, She Should Do Films': Shia Waqf Board Chief Booked for Sexist Comment

Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC after a case was filed by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Priyanka Gandhi is Beautiful, She Should Do Films': Shia Waqf Board Chief Booked for Sexist Comment
Source: PTI/PTI
Loading...
Central Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi has courted controversy after he called Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "beautiful" and said he would have given her a role in his film if she had come earlier.

The sexist comments came on Wednesday in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, where Rizvi was addressing a conference.

"She is a beautiful lady. If she had come earlier, I'd cast her as a Muslim woman who is the wife of Jafar Khan in my film Ram Janmabhoomi," Rizvi said. He added that the role was subsequently played by Nazneen Patni.

The comments came just under a fortnight before the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha 2019 is scheduled to begin and amid the ongoing model code of conduct implemented by the Election Commission.

A case was filed against Rizvi's comments by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla, Times of India reported. Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC.

Rizvi is the producer of the controversial film 'Ram Ki Jannabhoomi', directed by Sanoj Mishra, which is slated for release on Friday. A petition has been filed against the film's release by Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar. Tucy claims that the film has content that defames the Mughal family.

The petition also sought a stay on the release of the film during the Supreme Court ordered mediation in the Badri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute as it may affect the outcome. However, the SC refused to enter the petition and said that a "movie cannot affect the outcome" of the mediation process.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram