English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Priyanka Gandhi is Beautiful, She Should Do Films': Shia Waqf Board Chief Booked for Sexist Comment
Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC after a case was filed by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla.
Source: PTI/PTI
Loading...
Central Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi has courted controversy after he called Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "beautiful" and said he would have given her a role in his film if she had come earlier.
The sexist comments came on Wednesday in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, where Rizvi was addressing a conference.
"She is a beautiful lady. If she had come earlier, I'd cast her as a Muslim woman who is the wife of Jafar Khan in my film Ram Janmabhoomi," Rizvi said. He added that the role was subsequently played by Nazneen Patni.
The comments came just under a fortnight before the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha 2019 is scheduled to begin and amid the ongoing model code of conduct implemented by the Election Commission.
A case was filed against Rizvi's comments by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla, Times of India reported. Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC.
Rizvi is the producer of the controversial film 'Ram Ki Jannabhoomi', directed by Sanoj Mishra, which is slated for release on Friday. A petition has been filed against the film's release by Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar. Tucy claims that the film has content that defames the Mughal family.
The petition also sought a stay on the release of the film during the Supreme Court ordered mediation in the Badri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute as it may affect the outcome. However, the SC refused to enter the petition and said that a "movie cannot affect the outcome" of the mediation process.
The sexist comments came on Wednesday in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, where Rizvi was addressing a conference.
"She is a beautiful lady. If she had come earlier, I'd cast her as a Muslim woman who is the wife of Jafar Khan in my film Ram Janmabhoomi," Rizvi said. He added that the role was subsequently played by Nazneen Patni.
The comments came just under a fortnight before the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha 2019 is scheduled to begin and amid the ongoing model code of conduct implemented by the Election Commission.
A case was filed against Rizvi's comments by Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla, Times of India reported. Rizvi has been booked under Sections 354 and 309 of IPC.
Rizvi is the producer of the controversial film 'Ram Ki Jannabhoomi', directed by Sanoj Mishra, which is slated for release on Friday. A petition has been filed against the film's release by Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar. Tucy claims that the film has content that defames the Mughal family.
The petition also sought a stay on the release of the film during the Supreme Court ordered mediation in the Badri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute as it may affect the outcome. However, the SC refused to enter the petition and said that a "movie cannot affect the outcome" of the mediation process.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results