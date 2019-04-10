English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Selfies with Children in Father's 'Karmabhoomi' Amethi After Rahul Files Nomination
On a lighter note, the Uttar Pradesh (East) chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took selfies with her children outside the nomination office.
As brother Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartfelt message on Twitter and also took selfies with her children. | Image credit: Twitter/@PriyankaGandhi
While filing his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by his family, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress marked the nomination with a mega-roadshow. But it was sister Priyanka whose heartfelt social media posts are winning the day.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Priyanka wrote,"Kuch rishtey dil ke hotey hain. Aaj bhai ke naamankan ke liye poora parivar maujood tha. Mere pita ki yeh karmabhoomi thi, hamarey liye pavitra bhoomi hai." (Some connections are of the heart. Today, the entire family was present for brother's nomination. This (Amethi) was my father's 'karmabhoomi', to us it is a sacred).
Along with the post, Priyanka shared a photo of the herself flanking Gandhi during the roadshow.
The emotional post was retweeted over 2,000 time sin just a matter of hours with over 10,000 likes.
In a lighter post, Priyanka shared an attempted selfie of herself along with her children outside the nomination office.
The photos of her trying to take a selfie with the kids was first posted by the INC's Twitter handle, which wrote, "Smt @priyankagandhi shares a light moment with her children." Priyanka retweeted the post with the caption, "This one is a lot better than the selfie I was trying to take!".
The Congress has managed to hold onto Amethi in the nine elections, barring the 1998 polls when BJP’s Sanjay Singh defeated Satish Sharma of the Congress by 23,270 votes. Singh had won by a close margin of 3.9 per cent votes. A year later, in 1999, Sonia Gandhi won back the traditional seat from Singh when she chose to contest from Amethi. The Congress stalwart defeated Singh by a huge margin of 47 per cent, a total of 3,000,12 votes.
A few years later, she was succeeded by her son, Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been contesting from the constituency for the last three elections. In the 2014 general elections, BJP's Smriti Irani (who continues to be his opponent on the seat this year) was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.
This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok sabha constituencies.
Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he was contesting from a seat in South India as well to send a message of unity.
