Pro-CAA March Held in Kerala Goofs-Up By Using Banner Saying 'Inida' Instead of 'India'

A pro-CAA protest organised by BJP leaders in Palakkad, Kerala took an unusual turn when social media pointed out that the banners being used for the protest had major typos in them.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
A pro-CAA protest organised by BJP leaders in Palakkad, Kerala took an unusual turn when social media pointed out that the banners being used for the protest had major typos in them. As per reports, the march had been organised by the BJP District Committee and was meant to educate the locals about the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and CK Padmanabhan were among the many prominent leaders who attended the march. Former ABVP unit chief, Jayan Cherpulassery, also attended the march. He also shared a bunch of photos on his Facebook page. However, as the photos show, the banner paraded as part of the protest had a massive goof-up - it spelled "India" as "Inida".

You can check out the photo here:

Untitled design - 2020-01-08T110855.000

Here's the full post as shared by Cherpulassery:

Hashtags like #WeSupportCAA and #IndiaSupportsCAA were used in the post as well. The photo quickly went viral and was also shared on Reddit:

They didn't know the spelling of India : From a pro CAA rally by BJP Palakkad from r/india

The BJP and Right-wing organisations have been organizing rallies in support of the contentious legislation, criticized to be discriminatory against Muslim citizens of India, in various parts of the country, even as rallies against the Act and in solidarity with protesting students continue to swell in numbers in major cities.

