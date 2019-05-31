English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Problem With Malaika Arora's Armpit? Here's Some Famous Men Flaunting their Body Hair
Clearly, men with hair have always been considered to be the epitome of 'manliness' and 'rugged handsomeness.' However, when it comes to women, body hair is gross?
A few days ago, actress Malaika Arora posted a beautiful monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. While some appreciated it, some shamed her for flaunting her armpits. Yes, you heard that right. Take a look at the picture and decide for yourself:
If someone could enlighten us as to what exactly is wrong with the image, we would be obliged.
It is the picture of a woman, just being herself. But wait. That's not what women are supposed to be, right? Instead, they're supposed to be what society deems as beautiful - tall, thin, fair and of course, they must shave. But not men. Male celebs, like Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, can put up pictures of themselves flaunting body hair but no one would bat an eyelid.
Nisha Susan, an editor and a writer, shared something rather interesting on Twitter. She shared images of Burt Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo to highlight the double standards that persist in society.
Of course, you may recall the countless memes that have been shared on Anil Kapoor's body hair. But then again, memes and harmless fun is very different from trolling and shaming, don't you think?
So, here you go. Here's a list of ten times male celebs posed shirtless, au naturale, and no one bothered:
1. Burt Reynolds
In 1972, iconic actor Burt Reynolds posed nude for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. The picture features Reynolds, raw and rustic, completely nude and hairy. We wonder if female readers of the magazine asked him to wax his body hair back then.
Picture credit: Twitter/Nisha Susan
2. Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo, aka Hulk, also posed shirtless for MOTY magazine. He, too, appears unshaved. The picture speaks for itself, doesn't it?
Also, look, underarm hairs!
Picture credit: Twitter/Nisha Susan
3. Ranveer Singh
Here's a picture of Ranveer Singh, in a pose that's pretty similar to that of Malaika. Any comments?
Picture credit : Instagram/Ranveer Singh
4. Shahid Kapoor
Should he have waxed before posing too?
Picture credit: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor
5. Anil Kapoor
Although the butt of several jokes, Anil Kapoor's body hair has never been the subject of body shaming or trolling.
Picture credit: Twitter/Jaggu
6. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, the legendary action hero, never really lets go of an opportunity to flaunt his toned muscles. And chest hair.
7. Tom Selleck
The veteran actor who's known for his charismatic personality is also famous for something else - his hairy chest. Hypocrisy much?
Picture credit: Instagram/Cleverlylaundry
8. Henry Cavill
So, it's okay if Superman does it, but not if a woman?
Picture credit: Instagram/Henry Cavill
9. Sean Connery
Also, here's a shirtless picture of Sean Connery just for your reference. Let it be noted that he was considered to be one of the most handsome men back in the day.
Picture credit: Instagram
10. Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, a heartthrob even today, is also one of those raven-chested men who ruled movie screens in the 80s and 90s.
Picture credit: Instagram/Malecelebrityarmpits
Clearly, men with hair have always been considered to be the epitome of 'manliness' and 'rugged handsomeness.' However, when it comes to women, body hair is gross?
View this post on Instagram
