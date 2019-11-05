Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Professor Rewards Students for Hard Work With Stuffed Toys, Internet Loves His Gesture

In the video, the professor can be seen pulling out soft toys from his bag. He then shows the soft toys to the students and then, arranges them on the table.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Professor Rewards Students for Hard Work With Stuffed Toys, Internet Loves His Gesture
Screenshot from video tweeted by @lilmcnugs.

A University professor who brings stuffed toys to his class as rewards to his students for working hard is winning hearts online.

One of his students named Amy shared a video on Twitter which massively went viral for professor’s sweet gesture.

In the video, the professor can be seen pulling out soft toys from his bag. He then shows the soft toys to the students and then, arranges them on the table.

Amy, along with posting the video, wrote, "My Viet professor brings us stuffed animals every week to reward us for our hard work,"

In subsequent tweets, Amy, who is a student at the University of California in Los Angeles wrote, "Our weekly assignments include making Viet videos and he always gives each group a plushie as a 'good job!' gift!"

The professor’s unique yet heartwarming gesture became viral instantly and the video posted by Amy on the micro-blogging site was massively shared across the social media platform.

At the time of writing this, the video has 7.3 million views and has been retweeted thousands of times.

The video has also received several lovely comments.

"This is so pure I'm sobbing," a user tweeted. "So precious," said another.

Discussing depression and anxiety among students, another user wrote, “This is just so heartwarming, like the amount of kids that have mental breakdowns, depression , anxiety, ect. in college or uni . This could be just a small thing to some ppl but this will make kids who are struggling smile even if it's just for minute or a few seconds (sic).”

