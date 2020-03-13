Professor Sets Papers He Was Grading on Fire in Microwave Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It is no news that all kinds of bizarre things are being done in the quest to even avoid the minutest chance of contracting Coronavirus. In what can be called another incident in that league a University professor has set the examination answer sheets ablaze.

The incident came to light when a student took to micro blogging site Twitter describing the same, in a post she said, “My professor just told me that if we get a whiff of smoke it’s because another professor put the papers he was grading in the microwave to rid them of any chance of Corona Virus & then the papers caught on fire... I can’t make this stuff up people”.

The tweet has got 72 thousand retweets and over 6 lakh likes. It has also drawn all kinds of comments with some users judging the professor for the act that they believe is vile, while others laughed it off.

A user wrote, “Silly professor, Corona virus can't survive the three weeks between collecting the papers and them finally getting round to grading”.

While another said, “I mean, all they had to do was grade the papers without touching their face or licking it, then wash their hands after and they’re good to go”.

Other funny reactions included, “One time in a law school I was watching professor in forensic odontology was doing something in the microwave (getting the flesh off a dingo head to see whether it ate a kid- matching bite marks). Our Dean walked in and asked him what was cooking "smells nice". Answer: "hot dog"”

