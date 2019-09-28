Professor Teaches Three Hour Long Class With Student's Baby on Back

When a woman becomes a mother, there is a lot of chance that she needs to give up her job or studies and fully focus on the baby. However, when some extra support is provided to her, determined mothers can also juggle between baby and work. A similar case happened in Lawrenceville, USA. In a rather heart-warming incident, the extra support to a mother was provided by her college professor.

The professor’s kind hearted gesture is winning her praised from all over the internet. Dr Ramata Sissoko Cisse of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville recently stepped up to carry a student's baby during class so she could concentrate on the lecture. Dr Cisse, an assistant professor of biology for anatomy and physiology, was contacted by a student who asked if she could bring her baby to class as she could not find a babysitter.

"She asked if she could bring the baby with her to class because she had missed a class already and did not want to be behind," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News, adding that the student had an exam coming up. "I know the student is very smart and ambitious. She really wanted to learn."

The mother, however, was struggling to manage in class with a baby on her lap. At this point, Dr Cisse said that her “mother’s instincts” kicked in. "In my native Mali, we used sheets and other pieces of fabric to securely carry babies on our backs," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News. "My natural instinct was to find a way to secure the baby and I was standing next to a rack with a clean lab coat."

So, executing the idea, the professor secured the baby on her back and carried him for three hours as she taught, allowing the mother to concentrate and take notes.

Dr Cisse' daughter, Anna, shared a picture of her mother during the lecture on Twitter. Posted on Friday, the pic has gone viral.

my mom is my role model. her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him. I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children. pic.twitter.com/6yuynJhuPw — Annadote 💊 (@AnnaKhadejah) September 20, 2019

Since being shared online, the picture has collected over 57,000 'likes' and a ton of comments praising Dr Cisse.

