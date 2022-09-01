Profile of Guy With 'Experience' at Amazon, Google, Facebook And Apple Is 'Winning At LinkedIn'

LinkedIn is supposed to be a significant medium to connect employers and job-seekers. Many people use this platform to keep updating their resume and job descriptions. Taking to LinkedIn, a startup owner has shared a screenshot, where a person’s job descriptions are highlighted. Len Markidan has updated his job descriptions at Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix and Apple. However, his profile at these places are the most exciting. Len claims to have worked as an “Advertising target” on Facebook, “Prime Member” at Amazon, “Uncertified Genius” at Apple, “Account Manager” at Netflix and “Data Source” at Google.

Chris Bakke who has uploaded the screenshot, wrote, “This guy wins at LinkedIn.” Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 900 responses. “Most of the people thought this guy is lying and they did not even read the title and the description of his role. Please read again.

He is a genius,” commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “Maybe he added up his family member’s experiences ‍♀️ we are family, your experience is my experience 😛 brilliantttt.”

This comes just a day after Bakke shared a sarcastic post. He mentioned how his startup has grown from $0 in monthly revenue to 8-figures in monthly revenue juts in 12 months. Surprising, right? Not so much when you read the entire post.

“In 12 months, my startup has gone from $0 in monthly revenue to 8-figures in monthly revenue. Here’s how we did it: August 2021: $0 revenue August 2022: $0.0000000 revenue,” Bakke wrote. With this, he emphasised as to how one should “never give up.”

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral and managed to gather over 33K reactions. Netizens bombarded the comment section. “Hahahahhahaha I love this and I can relate, but you always keep going because the excitement of seeing a project done is priceless,” commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “So how much is your online course and where do I sign up to turn around my financial life just like you did.”

