Progressing Through Six Weeks of Quarantine: Shikhar and Aesha Dhawan Style

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is having a blast during self-quarantine. His social media videos are proof of the amount of fun that the opener is having at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest video, the devastating batsman shows the difference in lifestyle through six weeks of quarantine. The clip also features Dhawan’s wife Aesha Dhawan.

He wrote in the caption, “Some quarantine fun and entertainment just for you guys… Thank you @aesha.dhawan5 for making everyday so much fun”.

In the IGTV video, the couple appears to be so in love in week one of quarantine. They lip-sync to the classic romantic song ‘Main Teri Mohabbat Mein’ from the film Tridev.

However, as the video enters week six, the scenario changes. Although the hit Bollywood number by Mohammad Aziz and Sadhana Sargam still plays in the background, things are not as flowery as before.

The video garnered massive fanfare on the internet and has been going viral.

Cricketers Suresh Raina, Irrfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh also took to the thread to comment.

Dhawan has been dressing up to give lockdown special performances with wife and son Zorawar. The trio even filmed themselves exercising and dancing at home.

Through the loving posts shared on his social media handle, Dhawan had also brought attention to the increasing number of domestic abuse cases during the lockdown. “Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence” he had written.