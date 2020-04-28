BUZZ

'Proman Dao': After Chris Hemsworth, Mumbai Police Speaks Bengali to Warn Lockdown Violators

Meme tweeted by Mumbai Police.

Meme tweeted by Mumbai Police.

Keeping up with their meme game, Mumbai Police used Netflix movie 'Extraction' to dish out an awareness message against stepping out during coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Spoilers Ahead

Sam Hargrave's Extraction has been the talk of the town ever since the action-packed movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles dropped on Netflix. And now, Mumbai Police is using Extraction to dish out an awareness message against stepping out during coronavirus lockdown.

If you have been away from the Internet lately, last week Chris Hemsworth fans were taken by a surprise when the Aussie actor mouthed fluent Bengali. During one of the scenes, when Tyler Rake (Chris' character) is being questioned, he asks for proof and asks for it in Bengali. He says, "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" Of course, Chris does speak with an accent, not even Thor can master everything.

Almost instantly, the scene was a hit and Twitter was left shook.

Keeping up with their meme game, Mumbai Police on Monday used the now-viral scene and used it as a reference for citizens to carry relevant passes or have prior permissions before venturing out in lockdown.

"Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge," the handle tweeted.

This, however, isn't the first instance of Mumbai Police taking cinema's help to keep the aam janta informed and entertained in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy made a cameo in one of Mumbai Police's memes.

Taking a cue from Bollywood hit movie Stree's famous slogan - "O stree, kal aana (Oh woman, visit tomorrow)" Mumbai Police punned to warn against roaming the STREEts in lockdown.

