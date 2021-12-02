Promoting Gender Equality: Rajasthan Bride Rides Horse, Wears Sherwani for Ritual

Attendees of a wedding in Ranoli village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district witnessed a rare sight of a bride riding a horse to mark a pre-wedding ritual of ‘Bandori’. The family of Kritika Saini, the bride, made her do the Bandori ritual like a groom in an attempt to convey the message of gender equality. Mounting a horse, Kritika wore a sherwani and a pagdi, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Kritika had stitched the sherwani herself. Her father Mahavir Saini said that he had raised his daughters like sons and always wanted to take out their wedding procession in this manner. He added that the groom had refused to accept Rs 1 lakh ‘shagun’ during the engagement ceremony.

The groom, Manish Saini, is an accountant, while Kritika has studied fashion designing. The youngest in her family, Kritika has three sisters and two brothers.

A similar incident where age-old stereotypes were broken was during the wedding of Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The two lovebirds tied the knot in Chandigarh. Rajkummar took to Instagram and dropped the first official teaser video of the big day. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments and rituals of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. In the video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.

In one of the moments from their wedding clip, after Raj puts sindoor on Patralekhaa’s forehead (as per the Hindu tradition), he asks Patralekhaa to do the same. “Tum bhi laga do,” Raj said. You can see the bride applying sindoor to the groom.

The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday evening after the wedding rituals took place. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

