'Protect Our Trans Community': Kamala Harris Walks LGBTQ+ March in Washington DC

Celebrating Pride Month, US Vice President Kamala Harris took part in a march organised by the LBGTQ+ community on Saturday, chanting “happy pride” while donning a pink blazer and white t-shirt that read, ‘love is a love’. Harris walked the Capital Pride Walk and Rally for about a block in Washington DC.

Harris had surprised the marchers, who were headed towards the Freedom Plaza, and waved at the crowd. During her walk, she called for the passage of the Equality Act and said the Biden administration understands the importance of advancing LGBTQ+ rights.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."

The video of Harris walking along the queer community advocates has now gone viral garnering a lot of praise and love online.

EARLIER: Vice President Kamala Harris joins the Pride Parade in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/EpK2f4cGAM— The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021

Last week, Harris took to Instagram to share a message for the LGBTQIA community on the occasion of Pride Month, which started on June 1 and will last till the end of it. Sharing a photo of herself dressed in a dazzling glitter rainbow jacket at a Pride march, Harris shared a message of solidarity with the LGBTQIA population in the US and said that the US government will do “everything" in its power to give “full and equal rights" to members of the community.

“Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future—but we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans".

The photo shared by Harris is from the 2019 Pride Parade atSan Francisco where the U.S. Senator and then Vice presidential candidate Harris danced alongside her husband Dough Emhoff to celebrate the LGBTQ community at San Francisco’s Pride parade. With no

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here