Protestors in Texas Showed Up on Horses in Solidarity of 'Black Lives Matter'

Protests in US cities over the killing of George Floyd are gaining momentum. In an interesting visual from a protest site in Texas, horses seem to be stealing the show.

A photo shared on Twitter by a journalist from a protest site in Texas shows people mounted on horses as they protested African-American George Floyd's gruesome killing by police in Minneapolis.

Protest Texas style pic.twitter.com/7OQyhnczo7 — Elizabeth Findell (@efindell) June 2, 2020

People had gathered in huge numbers there to protest the killing.

(Even this shot is a small fraction of the people out here, behind the main stage) pic.twitter.com/0E4ONqk8GN — Elizabeth Findell (@efindell) June 2, 2020

Series of images from Texas were shared in the Twitter thread which also showed people protesting in a pool.

The images of horses at protest site amused the netizens.