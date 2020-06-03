BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Protestors in Texas Showed Up on Horses in Solidarity of 'Black Lives Matter'

Image from the protest site in Texas.

Image from the protest site in Texas.

A photo shared on Twitter by a journalist from a protest site in Texas shows people mounted on horses as they protested African-American George Floyd's gruesome killing by police in Minneapolis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Protests in US cities over the killing of George Floyd are gaining momentum. In an interesting visual from a protest site in Texas, horses seem to be stealing the show.

A photo shared on Twitter by a journalist from a protest site in Texas shows people mounted on horses as they protested African-American George Floyd's gruesome killing by police in Minneapolis.

People had gathered in huge numbers there to protest the killing.

Series of images from Texas were shared in the Twitter thread which also showed people protesting in a pool.

The images of horses at protest site amused the netizens.


