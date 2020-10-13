BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Protestors of Tanishq Ad are Using Charlie Hebdo to Defend Outrage for Hindu-Muslim Couple Story

Protestors of Tanishq Ad are Using Charlie Hebdo to Defend Outrage for Hindu-Muslim Couple Story

Tanishq pulled down the ad after it came under fire for promoting 'love jihad' as it showed a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family.

Buzz Staff

An advertisement showing Hindu-Muslim marriage by jewelry brand Tanishq triggered backlash on Internet with netizens claiming that it promoted 'Love Jehad', a term used to define Muslim men marrying Hindu women. Tanishq pulled the advertisement after the controversy, but the debate hasn't ended.

Now, mention of Charlie Hebdo has entered the debate too and is trending on Twitter. Charlie Hebdo is French satirical magazine known for taking satirical digs at religious, political leaders. A cover of the issue of 2011 retitled Charia Hebdo (French for Sharia Weekly) and featured a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, whose depiction is forbidden in most interpretations of Islam. The cartoon was condemned by religious leaders.

ALSO READ: 'What's Happening to Us?' Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Couple After Outrage on Twitter

In 2015, two gunmen associated with an extremist group opened fire into their Paris headquarters. Twelve staff members of the magazine were killed while 11 others suffered injuries. In another attack, a third gunman shot dead a policewoman. He wet on to attack a Jeiwsh store where four people were killed.

Overall 17 people lost their lives over three day. This attack marked the beginning of wave of Jehadist atatcks in Europe in which 250 people were killed.

The mention of Charlie Hebdo began when a Twitter user asked what would happen if the story was reversed in the ad to show a Muslim woman marrying into a Hindu family.

The comments that followed invoked the Charlie Hebdo shooting incident adding fuel to the already polarised debate.

The commercial was panned by a certain section of the netizens, who alleged that the advertisement promoted 'love jihad'. Love Jihad or Romeo Jihad is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them.

The commercial is a part of Tanishq’s current festive season's collection 'Ekatvam'. The clip, which was shared recently as part of the same colleection started doing rounds on social media, especially Twitter and a certain section of users objected to it. #BoycottTanishq began trending across social media, particularly Twitter, since Monday morning.

In the jewelry brand's advertisement, a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone great lengths to make their Hindu daughter-in-law feel comfortable-- by performing Hindu rituals.

The description of the Tanishq commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.

Next Story
Loading