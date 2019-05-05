English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday
Roger that. The 6-year-old dog's owners recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were her own on Reddit.
Roger that | Image credit: Reddit
Loading...
Not just man, turns out, dogs could be cats' best friends too as this adorable pooch by the name of Roger is proving. In fact, this one has gone a step further by fostering some.
Roger's family recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were his own on Reddit.
“We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own,” the post read.
The cute photos have now gone viral with Roger gaining overnight fame as the sweetest fog in the world. The dog belongs to Jacob Newby and has been living with them since the Christmas of 2014.
The happy dog soon found his calling in life in 2016 after the Newby family started fostering motherless kittens. Jacob told Best Life that the 6-year-old dog instantly took to caring for the kittens and would constantly snuggle around them, trying to keep them safe.
Out the rescued kittens, one of them Gene, was permanently adopted by Roger, who was inseparable from the cat. However, in November 2017, the family lost Gene to a wild coyote attack. Since them Roger had been depressed and even a companion dog that the family adopted to cheer him up could not fill the void left behind by Gene.
But on Thursday, the Newby family rescued a litter of five kittens and Roger has once again gone back to mothering the kittens, MSN.com reported.
The heartening images are winning many hearts online. Many called Roger a 'proud papa' and marveled at his heart of gold.
Roger's family recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were his own on Reddit.
“We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own,” the post read.
The cute photos have now gone viral with Roger gaining overnight fame as the sweetest fog in the world. The dog belongs to Jacob Newby and has been living with them since the Christmas of 2014.
The happy dog soon found his calling in life in 2016 after the Newby family started fostering motherless kittens. Jacob told Best Life that the 6-year-old dog instantly took to caring for the kittens and would constantly snuggle around them, trying to keep them safe.
Out the rescued kittens, one of them Gene, was permanently adopted by Roger, who was inseparable from the cat. However, in November 2017, the family lost Gene to a wild coyote attack. Since them Roger had been depressed and even a companion dog that the family adopted to cheer him up could not fill the void left behind by Gene.
But on Thursday, the Newby family rescued a litter of five kittens and Roger has once again gone back to mothering the kittens, MSN.com reported.
The heartening images are winning many hearts online. Many called Roger a 'proud papa' and marveled at his heart of gold.
We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own. from r/aww
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- New Zealand Open: Ahsan-Setiawan Win Blockbuster Men's Doubles Final, Korea Women Rule
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
- Flipkart Summer Carnival Mobile Deals: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results