'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday

Not just man, turns out, dogs could be cats' best friends too as this adorable pooch by the name of Roger is proving. In fact, this one has gone a step further by fostering some.Roger's family recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were his own on Reddit.“We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own,” the post read.The cute photos have now gone viral with Roger gaining overnight fame as the sweetest fog in the world. The dog belongs to Jacob Newby and has been living with them since the Christmas of 2014.The happy dog soon found his calling in life in 2016 after the Newby family started fostering motherless kittens. Jacob told Best Life that the 6-year-old dog instantly took to caring for the kittens and would constantly snuggle around them, trying to keep them safe.Out the rescued kittens, one of them Gene, was permanently adopted by Roger, who was inseparable from the cat. However, in November 2017, the family lost Gene to a wild coyote attack. Since them Roger had been depressed and even a companion dog that the family adopted to cheer him up could not fill the void left behind by Gene.But on Thursday, the Newby family rescued a litter of five kittens and Roger has once again gone back to mothering the kittens, MSN.com reported.The heartening images are winning many hearts online. Many called Roger a 'proud papa' and marveled at his heart of gold.