Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday

Roger that. The 6-year-old dog's owners recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were her own on Reddit.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday
Roger that | Image credit: Reddit
Loading...
Not just man, turns out, dogs could be cats' best friends too as this adorable pooch by the name of Roger is proving. In fact, this one has gone a step further by fostering some.

Roger's family recently shared a photo of the dog fostering kittens like they were his own on Reddit.

“We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own,” the post read.

The cute photos have now gone viral with Roger gaining overnight fame as the sweetest fog in the world. The dog belongs to Jacob Newby and has been living with them since the Christmas of 2014.

The happy dog soon found his calling in life in 2016 after the Newby family started fostering motherless kittens. Jacob told Best Life that the 6-year-old dog instantly took to caring for the kittens and would constantly snuggle around them, trying to keep them safe.

Out the rescued kittens, one of them Gene, was permanently adopted by Roger, who was inseparable from the cat. However, in November 2017, the family lost Gene to a wild coyote attack. Since them Roger had been depressed and even a companion dog that the family adopted to cheer him up could not fill the void left behind by Gene.

But on Thursday, the Newby family rescued a litter of five kittens and Roger has once again gone back to mothering the kittens, MSN.com reported.

The heartening images are winning many hearts online. Many called Roger a 'proud papa' and marveled at his heart of gold.

We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own. from r/aww

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram