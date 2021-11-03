'Proud Moment': DSP Daughter Salutes Officer Father as She Joins Police Force

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on November 2 shared a heartwarming image, featuring a woman dressed in police uniform and saluting her officer father. ITBP identified the young woman as Apeksha Nimbadia, who graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Apeksha’s father APS Nimbadia is a Deputy Inspector General in the ITBP. When Apeksha saluted her father, the proud dad accepted her salutation — and saluted back in return. The adorable moment was beautifully captured in the photograph, which has now gone viral on the Internet. While posting the image, ITBP captioned it, “Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter.”

After graduation, Apeksha will join the Uttar Pradesh police force as a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Serving in the police force runs in the Nimbadia family. Her father is a “third-generation officer in uniform”. ITBP has shared two more photographs of Apeksha, one of which featured her mother Bimlesh Nimbadia, who also attended the graduation ceremony. The last frame features the father-daughter duo standing next to each other as they pose for the camera.

See the pictures:

The post has racked up over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Instagram users saluted the “father-daughter” duo. A bunch of people wrote “Jai Hind” while many dropped heart emoticons.

A couple of days back, another photo of father-daughter duo earned praises online. Kamlesh Kumar, who is an inspector in the ITBP,had attended the passing day parade of his daughter Diksha. As his daughter completed the induction ceremony, he got up to salute her. This special moment was shared on Twitter by ITBP. Diksha has been inducted as an Assistant Commandant.

Check it out here:

Saluting the daughter with pride…Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

ITBP is the country’s main border patrol organisation for its border with Tibet. It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of India. ITBP was raised in 1962 in wake of the Sino-Indian War.

