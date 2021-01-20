Proud Moment for Desi Fans as ICC Tweets New Profile Photo to Mark India's Win Against Australia

Team India achieved a historic win in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday, January 19. The date forever will be remembered as one of the most memorable victories the Indian outfit has achieved on foreign soil in a long time.

The win comes at a time when the majority of the key players were either ruled out due to injuries or unavailability. But beating all odds, they not only successfully chased 328 runs to script a historic win, but in the process they also breached The Gabba fortress with a relatively inexperienced team. The victory also means much more because it is after 32 years that Australia were defeated at the venue. The hosts registered their last defeat in 1988 at the hands of the West Indies.

The internet lit-up with a slew of congratulatory messages from people across all walks of life. Fans flooded social media platforms with warm wishes and wholesome applause to celebrate the historic occasion.

The International Cricket Board (ICC) joined the Twitter bandwagon once again to congratulate the Indian cricket team. In a recent post, the world governing body of cricket shared a photo of the Indian team, including coaches, medical and support staff. The photo features a jubilant Indian contingent with the Border-Gavaskar trophy. ICC simply tagged the photo with a hashtag ‘#NewCoverPic’.

ICC’s post on the micro blogging site racked up close to 83,000 likes, over 6,500 retweets and hundreds of reactions.

Earlier in the day, Indian chase Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 deliveries and secured the win for India. Gill chipped in with a brilliant 91 and Pujara gathered a patient 211-ball-56 runs that ensured India’s domination the innings to script a famous win.