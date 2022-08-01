'Proud Moment': Mirabai Chanu's Mother, Relatives Dance With Tricolour After CWG Victory

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought home India’s first gold medal after competing in the Women’s 49kg category at the Commonwealth Games. She lifted a total of 201kg, including a personal best of 88kg in snatch, to win the contest by some margin. The country has been celebrating her feat as congratulations pour in for her. Chanu has been securing some glorious wins for India at the Commonwealth Games with a streak that has continued since Glasgow 2014.

After her win, Chanu shared a video on Twitter, showing how her mother and other relatives were celebrating her victory. In the clip, they could be seen holding hands and dancing while holding the Indian flag. Onlookers were recording the celebration. The sweet video had more congratulations pouring in for Chanu.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Amazing nurturing filled with gratitude and grace. Bound to see this success. https://t.co/AlKQRlVmqI — Parikshit Sharma (@curiousbalance) August 1, 2022

Celebrations to bnta hai es bat pr akhir bharat ki sherni ki jeet huwi hai or ek maa kese apni khushi ko rok skti hai💐💐🇮🇳 https://t.co/tdwSxhgxyg — Abhishek (@Abhishe47370575) August 1, 2022

Congratulations Mirabai. You bring pride to your family and nation. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/9o11Puqp51 — Nikki 🇮🇳 (@Nikkinkk) August 1, 2022

This was Chanu’s third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games as the streak started with Glasgow 2014 where she won the silver and then followed it up with a gold at Gold Coast 2018. However, Birmingham 2022 was her most dominant performance in CWGs so far as she broke her own personal record with a combined effort of 201 Kg.

Replying to a News18 query at a select media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Chanu said that the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and Birmingham CWG were a bit different as she trained on her snatch technique for the ongoing Games which worked in her favour.

“The preparations were a bit different. I worked hard for 5 years to get prepared for Tokyo Olympics as that process started right after the Rio Olympics. I worked on my shortcomings from Rio to get better for Tokyo Olympics. There is a difference between the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Everybody knows that CWG is a bit easy for me, but I trained hard for it as well. The process was to improve my game for the future and for that it was a fight within,” Chanu said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here