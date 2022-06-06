'Proud of Your Pride': This Mum's Note of Support for Trans Daughter is Like No Other

This Pride month, a mom’s gesture towards her trans daughter is leaving Twitter misty-eyed. A Twitter user going by @SebellaAnne shared their mother’s note posted on Instagram. It reads: “I have a transgender daughter. She is the love of my life, we share a soul, losing her would destroy my heart forever.” The woman adds how she admires her daughter’s courage and that her love for her is unconditional. “[I] count myself lucky that my heart understands and accepts her.” she adds. Her note ends with wishing everyone a beautiful life: “I’m proud of your pride”. Twitter users showered their love on the duo and many shared how they were in tears after reading the post.

my mom decided to post this like it wasn't going to absolutely destroy me pic.twitter.com/qV2QARW5VZ — ginefilia (@SebellaAnne) June 4, 2022

Dude, I cried no joke ❤️ as an enby Person this is so ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/OW5AOtdokC — Wayne ️‍‍☠️ (@jojolion_bitch) June 6, 2022

and this is what every trans child deserves. EVERY trans child. https://t.co/1tw5a8chnb — dee is seeing bf TODAY!! (@graveyardchar) June 5, 2022

Currently sobbing at 10 am https://t.co/WvOkPdGGej — angel (Taylor’s Version) (@angels4evrrr) June 5, 2022

Parents who are loudly, publicly supportive of their queer & trans kids of any age make me cry every single time. What we all deserve but not enough of us receive. https://t.co/QbpoZt5uCK — Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) June 5, 2022

This is the mom-est pride post I've ever seen seeing supportive parents makes me so happy https://t.co/Q5pGdSO5MK — anna⁷ PROOF 6/10 (@wheeareproof) June 5, 2022

Support from their families could make a big difference in queer kids’ lives, given the many ills that marginalised groups have to fight. For instance, recently, a gay teenager from Florida in the US, who was asked by his school not to talk about his sexual orientation during graduation speech, found out a witty way to do so. Every time he wanted to say “I am gay”, he said, “I have curly hair.” Zander Moricz is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay” lawsuit in America. Hee revealed that his school principal had told him that the microphone would be cut off if he mentioned his role in the lawsuit. That is why, he resorted to talking about “being gay” by using an analogy about “having curly hair”.

