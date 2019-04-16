SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Proud To Be Flown By a Lady': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Praises Chopper Pilot

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to post a picture of the pilot who flew her in a chopper for a campaign rally in Fatehpur Sikri, and it was all praises.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 16, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Proud To Be Flown By a Lady': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Praises Chopper Pilot
Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
In the middle of campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, polling for which has already started, politicians are accusing the opposing parties of all kinds of things: hate speech, swaying votes, misleading the public, and a lot more.

While this campaigning is still on in full swing, appreciating the people who drive the campaign - or in this case, fly - comes as a refreshing change.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on April 15, took to Twitter to post a picture of the pilot who flew her in a chopper for a campaign rally in Fatehpur Sikri, and it was all praises.

"So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper!" she captioned her Tweet.




Priyanka Gandhi appreciating women comes as no surprise though - in her first ever political speech, she started with 'Behno aur Bhaiyon' instead of traditional 'Bhaiyon aur Behno' (Sisters and brothers vs Brothers and Sisters.)

Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev pointed this difference out, to which she responded, 'And I thought no one noticed!'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, isn't the only one cherishing women ahead of the polls. Her party, the Congress, in its Manifesto, offered 13 provisions to improve the safety of women and increase gender equality. Apart from 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha, the manifesto has also promised women 33 per cent of appointments to Central Government jobs.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that what made her "most happy" about Congress' NYAY scheme, was that women across five crore households would have 72,000 rupees in their accounts every year.

In the Fatehpur Sikri rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed several issues, one particularly, about 'nationalism.'


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram