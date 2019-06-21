'Proud to be Her Mom': Smriti Irani Has an Apt Response on Instagram for Her Daughter's Bullies

On Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a picture of her daughter on Instagram along with a stern message that spoke about how bullying can affect impressionable minds.

Without sugarcoating her words, Irani wrote that she had posted her daughter's selfie the day before. However, Zoish, her daughter, apparently got trolled for it. She names the bully in her daughter's class and said that he and his friends mocked Zoish for the way she looked in the picture.

The young girl had then asked her mother, in tears, to delete the post and Irani obliged. But later she realised that deleting the post would only be giving the bully an upper hand.

"Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote.

In a powerful post, the proud mother showers praise on her daughter and wrote, "My daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back."

Irani's post is a slap on the faces of any parent who feels that their child isn't good enough. It also highlights how bullying can take a toll on a person's mental well-being and the importance of bringing down these bullies for good.

Smriti wrote at the end, "She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom."