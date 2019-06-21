Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Proud to be Her Mom': Smriti Irani Has an Apt Response on Instagram for Her Daughter's Bullies

Smriti Irani's daughter was bullied by this classmate and his friends who criticised her for her looks and made fun of her.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Proud to be Her Mom': Smriti Irani Has an Apt Response on Instagram for Her Daughter's Bullies
Smriti Irani's daughter was bullied by this classmate and his friends who criticised her for her looks and made fun of her.
Loading...

On Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a picture of her daughter on Instagram along with a stern message that spoke about how bullying can affect impressionable minds.

Without sugarcoating her words, Irani wrote that she had posted her daughter's selfie the day before. However, Zoish, her daughter, apparently got trolled for it. She names the bully in her daughter's class and said that he and his friends mocked Zoish for the way she looked in the picture.

The young girl had then asked her mother, in tears, to delete the post and Irani obliged. But later she realised that deleting the post would only be giving the bully an upper hand.

"Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote.

In a powerful post, the proud mother showers praise on her daughter and wrote, "My daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back."

Irani's post is a slap on the faces of any parent who feels that their child isn't good enough. It also highlights how bullying can take a toll on a person's mental well-being and the importance of bringing down these bullies for good.

View this post on Instagram

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Smriti wrote at the end, "She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram