'Proud to be Her Mom': Smriti Irani Has an Apt Response on Instagram for Her Daughter's Bullies
Smriti Irani's daughter was bullied by this classmate and his friends who criticised her for her looks and made fun of her.
On Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a picture of her daughter on Instagram along with a stern message that spoke about how bullying can affect impressionable minds.
Without sugarcoating her words, Irani wrote that she had posted her daughter's selfie the day before. However, Zoish, her daughter, apparently got trolled for it. She names the bully in her daughter's class and said that he and his friends mocked Zoish for the way she looked in the picture.
The young girl had then asked her mother, in tears, to delete the post and Irani obliged. But later she realised that deleting the post would only be giving the bully an upper hand.
"Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote.
In a powerful post, the proud mother showers praise on her daughter and wrote, "My daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back."
Irani's post is a slap on the faces of any parent who feels that their child isn't good enough. It also highlights how bullying can take a toll on a person's mental well-being and the importance of bringing down these bullies for good.
View this post on Instagram
I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️
Smriti wrote at the end, "She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom."
