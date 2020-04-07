PSL Used Bumrah's No-ball to Spread Awareness About COVID-19 and Desi Fans Had a Field Day

Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United used Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's infamous no-ball picture to spread awareness about COVID-19 and desi fans aren't happy.
In a tweet dated April 2, Islamabad United shared an image of Bumrah bowling that no-ball which proved costly for India in the historic final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan.
"Don't cross the line. It can be costly ! Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close,(sic)" the caption read.
❗️ Don't cross the line. It can be costly ❗️— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 2, 2020
Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/LjmX1ZhXyz
The awareness tweet, however, did more bad than good as it ruffled some feathers on social media.
Don't gather ! pic.twitter.com/NMEIX1oJLB— Atharv Joshi (@THE_ATHARV) April 6, 2020
Don't venture out to earn some extra money, stay at home. Life is more important. pic.twitter.com/0G1RSrnn4X— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 6, 2020
Stay Inside, Stay Safe or face 5 year prison pic.twitter.com/qJklBbqEw9— Mr Cricket Expert (@MrCricketExper1) April 2, 2020
Haha!— Sai Chand Meda (@ChanduMeda) April 2, 2020
Here's hoping you will CROSS THE LINE just once after this is all over ;) pic.twitter.com/axJtZHtV17
❗️ Don't cross the line. It can be costly ❗️— Its_Real_Siva (Dhoni) (@its_real_siva) April 4, 2020
Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/2jtQgHs2AW
Stay inside... Stay Safe... It can cost a lot.. pic.twitter.com/R2KGftk67Q— Avadhoot Raval (@RavalAvadhoot) April 5, 2020
Stay inside but don’t rush pic.twitter.com/sf8f82mZu7— kamal (@kamal62501899) April 6, 2020
In case you need a refresher, on 18th June 2017, in a forgettable final of Champions Trophy, India lost to its arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Bumrah ball when he was at 3. The celebrations came to a quick halt after the umpire ruled it a no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure game. In response, India were bundled out for a meagre 158.
The impact of that no-ball was such, Jaipur traffic police took a dig at Bumrah while running its traffic awareness hoardings later that year.
The billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly,” with a picture of Bumrah overstepping when Zaman was caught by Dhoni.
@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017
Bumrah wasn't amused.
@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017