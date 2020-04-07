PSL Used Bumrah's No-ball to Spread Awareness About COVID-19 and Desi Fans Had a Field Day

Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United used Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's infamous no-ball picture to spread awareness about COVID-19 and desi fans aren't happy.

In a tweet dated April 2, Islamabad United shared an image of Bumrah bowling that no-ball which proved costly for India in the historic final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan.

"Don't cross the line. It can be costly ! Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close,(sic)" the caption read.

Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/LjmX1ZhXyz — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 2, 2020

The awareness tweet, however, did more bad than good as it ruffled some feathers on social media.

In case you need a refresher, on 18th June 2017, in a forgettable final of Champions Trophy, India lost to its arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Bumrah ball when he was at 3. The celebrations came to a quick halt after the umpire ruled it a no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure game. In response, India were bundled out for a meagre 158.

The impact of that no-ball was such, Jaipur traffic police took a dig at Bumrah while running its traffic awareness hoardings later that year.

The billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly,” with a picture of Bumrah overstepping when Zaman was caught by Dhoni.





@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017



Bumrah wasn't amused.